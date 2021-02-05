|
Civista Bancshares, Inc. : Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
SANDUSKY, Ohio, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) ("Civista") announced its unaudited financial results for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2020.
Fourth quarter and year-to-date 2020 highlights
- Earned net income of $10.2 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $7.7 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.
- Earned net income for the year of $32.2 million, or $2.00 per diluted share, compared to $33.2 million, or $2.01 per diluted share, in 2019.
- Earned a record pre-tax, pre-provision net income of $47.2 million for the year, compared to $40.6 million in 2019. See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.
- COVID–19 loan deferrals in effect were 4.0% of total loans, net of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, at period end, compared to 24.4% on June 30, 2020. The bank has not experienced any specific loan losses attributed to COVID–19 closures in 2020.
- We increased our dividend in January 2021 to $0.12 per quarter which is equivalent to a dividend yield of 2.65% based on the February 2, 2021 market close of $18.11. The quarterly dividend represents an increase of 9.1%, and based on fourth quarter 2020 earnings per share, translates to a dividend payout ratio of 18.8%.
"While 2020 will most likely go down as the strangest year of my banking career, it is also one that has shown our mettle. The strategies and concerns we had going into the year changed quickly as the pandemic took hold. Our people rose to the occasion and made 2020 one of the more successful years on record for Civista. While our net income is down slightly from 2019, we recognized record pre-tax-pre-provision net income. We built our allowance for loan losses as the pandemic continued through the year. We have consistently been a conservative bank when it comes to looking at our loan portfolio. While we have downgraded ratings on many loans, we have yet to see any specific loan losses. We have continued to manage capital through our stock repurchase program and an increase in our dividend that was announced in January 2021." said Dennis G. Shaffer, President and CEO of Civista.
Results of Operations:
For the three-month period ended December 31, 2020 and 2019
Net interest income increased $2.3 million, or 10.9%, for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, due to an increase in interest income as well as a decrease in interest expense. Accretion of PPP fees was $2.3 million during the quarter.
Net interest margin decreased 49 basis points to 3.69% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 4.18% for the same period a year ago.
Interest income increased $1.2 million, or 4.9%, for the fourth quarter of 2020. Average yields decreased 79 basis points which resulted in a $3.6 million decrease in interest income. Average earning assets increased $533.8 million, which resulted in a $4.8 million increase in interest income. PPP loans accounted for $242.1 million of the increase in average earning assets at a yield of 3.88%. Removing the impact of PPP loans, the yield on earning assets would have been 9 basis points higher. Included in interest income is $2.3 million of accretion of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") fees as well as accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios of $688 thousand.
Interest expense decreased $1.1 million, or 33.6%, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to the same period last year. The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities decreased 43 basis points, while average interest-bearing liabilities increased $323.9 million.
Average Balance Analysis
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2020
2019
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Assets:
balance
Interest
rate *
balance
Interest
rate *
Interest-earning assets:
Loans **
$ 2,072,477
$ 22,853
4.39%
$ 1,676,769
$ 21,577
5.11%
Taxable securities
178,194
1,259
2.93%
190,898
1,429
3.05%
Non-taxable securities
207,985
1,534
4.06%
181,741
1,439
4.27%
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
145,305
75
0.21%
20,767
76
1.45%
Total interest-earning assets
$ 2,603,961
25,721
4.03%
$ 2,070,175
24,521
4.82%
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from financial institutions
29,502
29,473
Premises and equipment, net
22,832
22,248
Accrued interest receivable
9,976
7,559
Intangible assets
84,919
85,388
Bank owned life insurance
45,816
44,841
Other assets
35,044
25,829
Less allowance for loan losses
(23,614)
(14,245)
Total Assets
$ 2,808,436
$ 2,271,268
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand and savings
$ 1,169,152
$ 380
0.13%
$ 890,825
$ 712
0.32%
Time
289,815
1,083
1.49%
269,674
1,382
2.03%
FHLB
125,000
452
1.44%
205,040
871
1.69%
Other borrowings
95,820
80
0.33%
543
1
0.73%
Subordinated debentures
29,427
188
2.54%
29,427
329
4.44%
Repurchase agreements
28,110
7
0.10%
17,898
4
0.09%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 1,737,324
2,190
0.50%
$ 1,413,407
3,299
0.93%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
685,898
500,953
Other liabilities
41,879
27,274
Shareholders' equity
343,335
329,634
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 2,808,436
$ 2,271,268
Net interest income and interest rate spread
$ 23,531
3.53%
$ 21,222
3.89%
Net interest margin
3.69%
4.18%
* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $411 thousand and $386 thousand for the periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans
For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020 and 2019
Net interest income increased $4.6 million, or 5.4%, compared to the same period in 2019.
Interest income increased $1.8 million, or 1.8%, for the twelve months of 2020. The increase in interest income was primarily due to an increase in average earning assets of $471.9 million, partially offset by a decrease in yield of 84 basis points. During the twelve-month period, the Bank had average PPP Loans totaling $172.6 million with an average yield of 3.73%, including amortization of fees. Removing the impact of PPP loans, yields would have been 20 basis points higher.
Interest expense decreased $2.8 million, or 21.7%, for the twelve months of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $279.3 million, resulting in a $455 thousand increase in interest expense. Average rates decreased 34 basis points, resulting in a $3.3 million decrease in interest expense.
Net interest margin decreased 61 basis points to 3.70% for the twelve months of 2020, compared to 4.31% for the same period a year ago due to an increase in average earning assets as well as a decrease in the yield on earning assets.
Average Balance Analysis
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2020
2019
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Assets:
balance
Interest
rate *
balance
Interest
rate *
Interest-earning assets:
Loans **
$ 1,953,472
$ 87,777
4.49%
$ 1,612,975
$ 84,972
5.27%
Taxable securities
183,721
5,359
3.03%
200,074
6,584
3.35%
Non-taxable securities
202,982
6,123
4.15%
172,812
5,647
4.36%
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
155,960
606
0.39%
38,359
851
2.22%
Total interest-earning assets
$ 2,496,135
99,865
4.10%
$ 2,024,220
98,054
4.95%
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from financial institutions
77,848
47,472
Premises and equipment, net
22,831
21,946
Accrued interest receivable
9,043
7,088
Intangible assets
84,953
85,744
Bank owned life insurance
45,454
44,352
Other assets
37,675
24,273
Less allowance for loan losses
(19,231)
(13,984)
Total Assets
$ 2,754,708
$ 2,241,111
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand and savings
$ 1,050,544
$ 1,813
0.17%
$ 869,340
$ 2,871
0.33%
Time
288,262
5,068
1.76%
269,823
5,186
1.92%
FHLB
133,151
1,932
1.45%
161,047
3,452
2.14%
Other borrowings
101,295
354
0.35%
-
-
0.00%
Federal funds purchased
288
1
0.35%
137
3
2.19%
Subordinated debentures
29,427
945
3.21%
29,427
1,423
4.84%
Repurchase agreements
24,390
25
0.10%
18,321
19
0.10%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 1,627,357
10,138
0.62%
$ 1,348,095
12,954
0.96%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
739,648
550,638
Other liabilities
51,242
24,072
Shareholders' equity
336,461
318,306
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 2,754,708
$ 2,241,111
Net interest income and interest rate spread
$ 89,727
3.48%
$ 85,100
3.99%
Net interest margin
3.70%
4.31%
* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $1.64 million and $1.52 million for the periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans
Provision for loan losses was $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $10.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Provision for loan losses was $885 thousand for the fourth-quarter and $1.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The increase in provision is due to an increase in the bank's qualitative factors related to the economic shutdown that is driven by COVID-19 and the ongoing payment deferrals on loans modified under the CARES Act. Economic impacts include the loss of revenue experienced by our business clients, disruption of supply chains, additional employee costs for businesses due to the pandemic, higher unemployment rates throughout our footprint and a large number of customers requesting payment relief.
For the fourth quarter of 2020, noninterest income totaled $7.7 million, an increase of $2.0 million, or 36.2%, compared to the prior year's fourth quarter.
Noninterest income
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Three months ended December 31,
2020
2019
$ change
% change
Service charges
$ 1,476
$ 1,662
$ (186)
-11.2%
Net gain on sale of securities
2
15
(13)
-86.7%
Net gain on equity securities
69
40
29
72.5%
Net gain on sale of loans
3,062
1,006
2,056
204.4%
ATM/Interchange fees
1,246
1,185
61
5.1%
Wealth management fees
1,065
937
128
13.7%
Bank owned life insurance
244
254
(10)
-3.9%
Swap fees
199
230
(31)
-13.5%
Other
303
298
5
1.7%
Total noninterest income
$ 7,666
$ 5,627
$ 2,039
36.2%
N/M - not meaningful
Service charge income decreased primarily due to a $273.4 thousand decrease in overdraft fees. Customer behavior changed during the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in fewer overdrafts.
Net gain on sale of loans increased due to an increase in the volume of loans sold of $46.7 million as well as an increase in the premium on sold loans of 112 basis points.
Wealth management fees increased as a result of increased assets under management, primarily driven by market gains, as well as an increase in the conversion ratio.
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, noninterest income increased $5.7 million, or 25.6%, compared to the same period in the prior year.
Noninterest income
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Twelve months ended December 31,
2020
2019
$ change
% change
Service charges
$ 5,288
$ 6,395
$ (1,107)
-17.3%
Net gain on sale of securities
94
32
62
193.8%
Net gain/(loss) on equity securities
(57)
121
(178)
-147.1%
Net gain on sale of loans
8,563
2,707
5,856
216.3%
ATM/Interchange fees
4,472
4,056
416
10.3%
Wealth management fees
3,981
3,670
311
8.5%
Bank owned life insurance
977
1,007
(30)
-3.0%
Tax refund processing fees
2,375
2,750
(375)
-13.6%
Swap fees
1,459
516
943
182.8%
Other
1,030
1,189
(159)
-13.4%
Total noninterest income
$ 28,182
$ 22,443
$ 5,739
25.6%
N/M - not meaningful
Service charge income decreased primarily due a $1.1 million decrease in overdraft fees. Customer behavior changed during the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in fewer overdrafts.
During the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, Civista sold $304.0 million of mortgage loans, an increase of $178.2 million from the same period in 2019. The premium on sold loans also increased by 67 basis points during the twelve months this year compared to last year. These two factors contributed to the increase in net gain on sale of loans.
ATM/Interchange fees increased as a result of increased transaction volume.
Swap fees increased as a result of the declining interest rate environment and more customers looking to lock in lower fixed rate loans. During 2020, Civista entered into swap agreements with a notional value of $104.4 million in loans to provide low fixed rate loans for customers and variable rate loans for Civista.
Tax refund processing fees decreased due to a decline in volume processed.
Wealth management fees increased as a result of increased assets under management, primarily driven by market gains, as well as an increase in the conversion ratio.
For the fourth quarter of 2020, noninterest expense totaled $17.0 million, a decrease of $160 thousand, or 0.9%, compared to the prior year's fourth quarter.
Noninterest expense
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Three months ended December 31,
2020
2019
$ change
% change
Compensation expense
$ 10,417
$ 10,097
$ 320
3.2%
Net occupancy and equipment
1,528
1,671
(143)
-8.6%
Contracted data processing
540
530
10
1.9%
Taxes and assessments
716
286
430
150.3%
Professional services
506
693
(187)
-27.0%
Amortization of intangible assets
227
235
(8)
-3.4%
ATM/Interchange expense
552
450
102
22.7%
Marketing
18
300
(282)
-94.0%
Software maintenance expense
483
422
61
14.5%
Other
1,981
2,444
(463)
-18.9%
Total noninterest expense
$ 16,968
$ 17,128
$ (160)
-0.9%
Compensation expense increased primarily due to annual pay increases and commission and incentive expense. Annual pay increases in 2020 were an average of 3.3%. Employee insurance decreased $270.1 thousand, or 26.7%, for the fourth quarter 2020, compared to the same period in 2019. Commission and incentive expense increased $400.1 thousand, or 24.5% as a result of increased loan activity.
The quarter-over-quarter increase in taxes and assessments was attributable to an increase in the FDIC assessment base and a $159.0 thousand credit for small banks, applied to the December 2019 assessments. State franchise tax increased $73.6 thousand related to a State of Ohio audit of the tax years 2018 and 2019.
The decrease in marketing expense is due to decreases in both advertising and business promotion expenses, primarily related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Event cancellations and postponed outreach efforts contributed to the decrease as our focus was on communicating changes in operations, safety protocols, alternative delivery channels, and economic relief programs with the safety and financial wellness of our employees and customers in mind.
The decrease in other operating expense is primarily due to a decreases in travel and lodging expense of $264.4 thousand, education and training of $164.9 thousand and donations of $149.4 thousand. These decreases were partially offset by increases in loan origination expenses of $126.5 thousand.
The efficiency ratio was 53.7% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to 62.9% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The change in the efficiency ratio is due to increases in both noninterest income and the increase in net interest income.
Civista's effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter 2020 was 15.1% compared to 11.3% in 2019.
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, noninterest expense totaled $70.7 million, an increase of $3.7 million, or 5.6%, compared to the same period in the prior year.
Noninterest expense
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Twelve months ended December 31,
2020
2019
$ change
% change
Compensation expense
$ 42,480
$ 39,156
$ 3,324
8.5%
Net occupancy and equipment
6,085
6,081
4
0.1%
Contracted data processing
1,880
1,831
49
2.7%
Taxes and assessments
2,641
1,981
660
33.3%
Professional services
2,795
2,844
(49)
-1.7%
Amortization of intangible assets
913
945
(32)
-3.4%
ATM/Interchange expense
1,868
1,887
(19)
-1.0%
Marketing
1,074
1,411
(337)
-23.9%
Software maintenance expense
1,833
1,523
310
20.4%
Other
9,096
9,288
(192)
-2.1%
Total noninterest expense
$ 70,665
$ 66,947
$ 3,718
5.6%
The increase in compensation expense was due to increased payroll and commission and incentive based costs, offset by a decrease in employee insurance costs. Annual pay increases in 2020 were an average of 3.3%. Commission and incentive expense increased $1.9 million, or 39.1% as a result of increased loan activity. Employee insurance decreased $505.4 thousand, or 10.0%, for 2020.
The increase in taxes and assessments was primarily attributable to a $456.0 thousand FDIC assessment credits for small banks that was applied to the 2019 assessment charges. The FDIC assessment base also increased, leading to an additional $134.0 thousand increase. State franchise tax increased $71.3 thousand related to a State of Ohio audit of the tax years 2018 and 2019.
The decrease in marketing expense is due to decreases in both advertising and business promotion expenses, primarily related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Event cancellations and postponed outreach efforts contributed to the decrease as our focus was on communicating changes in operations, safety protocols, alternative delivery channels, and economic relief programs with the safety and financial wellness of our employees and customers in mind.
The increase in software maintenance expense is due to contracts related to new services.
The decrease in other operating expense is primarily due to a decreases in travel and lodging expense of $742.7 thousand, education and training of $169.2 thousand and donations of $147.8 thousand. These decreases were partially offset by increases in loan origination expenses of $463.4 thousand.
The efficiency ratio was 59.1% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 compared to 61.4% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. The improvement in the efficiency ratio is due primarily to the increase in noninterest income and the accretion of PPP fees.
Civista's effective income tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2020 was 13.3% compared to 14.4% in 2019.
Balance Sheet
Total assets increased $453.4 million, or 19.6%, from December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2020, due to a $348.5 million, or 20.4%, increase in the loan portfolio, $4.7 million, or 206.4%increase in loans held for sale, and a $91.0 million increase in cash. The asset increases were primarily funded by an increase in deposits, which includes the remaining proceeds from PPP loans still held on deposit.
End of period loan balances
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
$ Change
% Change
Commercial and Agriculture 1
$ 409,876
$ 203,110
$ 206,766
101.8%
Commercial Real Estate:
Owner Occupied
278,413
245,606
32,807
13.4%
Non-owner Occupied
705,072
592,222
112,850
19.1%
Residential Real Estate
442,588
463,032
(20,444)
-4.4%
Real Estate Construction
175,609
155,825
19,784
12.7%
Farm Real Estate
33,102
34,114
(1,012)
-3.0%
Consumer and Other
12,842
15,061
(2,219)
-14.7%
Total Loans
$ 2,057,502
$ 1,708,970
$ 348,532
20.4%
1 2020 includes PPP loans totaling $217,295
Loan growth during 2020 totaled $348.5 million, including $217.3 million of PPP loans. Removing the effect of PPP loans, the loan portfolio grew $131.2 million or 7.7%. Loan growth was led by increases of $145.7 million in Commercial Real Estate and $19.8 million in Real Estate Construction. The Commercial Real Estate growth continues to be aided by some successful real estate projects we kept on balance sheet by using longer term swaps that might otherwise have been refinanced on the commercial mortgage-backed securities market. Our construction portfolio continues to be vibrant, especially in the metro markets. The decrease in Residential Real Estate is a result of loans refinanced into saleable mortgage products. All regions have contributed to the growth, aided by many new clients and prospects from our success in PPP originations.
Paycheck Protection Program
During 2020, we processed over 2,300 loans totaling $259.1 million, of which $41.8 million have been forgiven or have paid off. SBA fees total approximately $9.9 million, which are being recognized in interest income over the life of the PPP loans. During the year, $4.7 million of PPP fees were accreted to income. We borrowed $183.7 million from the Paycheck Protection Program Lending Facility ("PPPLF"), anticipating an additional funding source for PPP landing. We have since determined this source was no longer needed and have paid off the PPPLF in full.
"We believe that the PPP program has been instrumental in assisting small businesses and their employees. We expect to continue to support our customers in the next round of PPP approved prior to year-end. We have seen a number of customers begin the forgiveness process, however, that has been delayed somewhat due to the ever changing rules for the program. The new simplified rules should be helpful to streamline the process for our customers and the bank." said Dennis G. Shaffer, President and CEO of Civista.
COVID-19 Loan Modifications
During 2020, Civista modified a total of 813 loans totaling $431.3 million, primarily consisting of the deferral of principal and/or interest payments. All of the loans modified were performing at December 31, 2019 and comply with the provisions of the CARES Act to not be considered a troubled debt restructuring. As of December 31, 2020, the remaining loans modified under the CARES Act total $73.8 million.
Details with respect to the loan modifications that remain on deferred status are as follows:
Loans currently modified under COVID-19 programs
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Type of Loan
Number of
Loans
Balance
Percent of
loans
outstanding 1
Commercial and Agriculture
21
$ 4,069
0.22%
Commercial Real Estate:
Owner Occupied
12
13,072
0.71%
Non-owner Occupied
19
51,027
2.77%
Real Estate Construction
2
5,438
0.30%
Residential Real Estate
1
180
0.01%
55
$ 73,786
4.01%
1excluding PPP loans
Deposits
Total deposits increased $510.6 million, or 30.4%, from December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2020.
End of period deposit balances
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
$ Change
% Change
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 720,809
$ 512,553
$ 208,256
40.6%
Interest-bearing demand
410,139
301,674
108,465
36.0%
Savings and money market
771,612
588,697
182,915
31.1%
Time deposits
286,838
275,840
10,998
4.0%
Total Deposits
$ 2,189,398
$ 1,678,764
$ 510,634
30.4%
The increase in noninterest-bearing demand of $208.3 million was primarily due to a $164.4 million increase in business demand deposit accounts and a $16.5 million increase in tax refund processing deposit accounts. Interest-bearing demand deposits increased, split nearly evenly between increases in public fund accounts non-public fund accounts. The increase in savings and money market was primarily due to a $46.6 million increase in statement savings, a $45.6 million increase in personal money markets, a $47.3 million increase in business money markets and a $29.8 million increase in brokered money market accounts.
FHLB advances totaled $125.0 million at December 31, 2020, a decrease of $101.5 million, or 44.8%, from December 31, 2019. The increase in deposits reduced the need for wholesale funding.
Stock Repurchase Program
An important part of capital management are share repurchases. During the second half of 2020, Civista repurchased 154,947 shares for $2.0 million at a weighted average price of $12.94 per share. These repurchases were part of the $13.5 million repurchase authorization which was approved in April 2020. Prior to this plan, Civista repurchased 672,000 shares for $11.4 million, at a weighted average price of $16.90 per share. Year to date, Civista has repurchased a total of 826,947 shares for $13.4 million, at a weighted average price of $16.16 per share. In addition, Civista liquidated 3,808 shares held by employees, at $24.07 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.
Shareholder Equity
Total shareholders' equity increased $20.0 million, or 6.1%, from December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2020, as a result of a $25.1 million increase in retained earnings and an increase in other comprehensive income of $7.7 million. These increases were partially offset by a $13.5 million repurchase of treasury shares.
Asset Quality
Civista recorded net recoveries of $149 thousand for the twelve months of 2020 compared to net recoveries of $53 thousand for the same period of 2019. The allowance for loan losses to loans was 1.22% at December 31, 2020 and 0.86% at December 31, 2019. Without the PPP loans, the allowance ratio would have been 14 basis points higher.
Allowance for Loan Losses
(dollars in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
Beginning of period
$ 14,767
$ 13,679
Charge-offs
(465)
(776)
Recoveries
614
829
Provision
10,112
1,035
End of period
$ 25,028
$ 14,767
Non-performing assets at December 31, 2020 were $7.3 million, a 19.7% decrease from December 31, 2019. The non-performing assets to assets ratio decreased to 0.27% from 0.39% at December 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans increased to 343.05% from 161.95% at December 31, 2019.
Non-performing Assets
(dollars in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
Non-accrual loans
$ 5,399
$ 6,115
Restructured loans
1,897
3,004
Total non-performing loans
7,296
9,119
Other Real Estate Owned
31
-
Total non-performing assets
$ 7,327
$ 9,119
Conference Call and Webcast
Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday, February 5, 2021. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 855-238-2712 and ask to be joined into the Civista Bancshares, Inc. fourth quarter 2020 earnings call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.
An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.civb.com).
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista. For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and any additional risks identified in the Company's subsequent Form 10-Q's. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.
Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a $2.8 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. The Company's banking subsidiary, Civista Bank, operates 37 locations in Northern, Central and Southwestern Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bancshares, Inc. may be accessed at www.civb.com. The Company's common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB".
Civista Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Interest income
$ 25,721
$ 24,521
$ 99,865
$ 98,054
Interest expense
2,190
3,299
10,138
12,954
Net interest income
23,531
21,222
89,727
85,100
Provision for loan losses
2,250
885
10,112
1,035
Net interest income after provision
21,281
20,337
79,615
84,065
Noninterest income
7,666
5,627
28,182
22,443
Noninterest expense
16,968
17,128
70,665
66,947
Income before taxes
11,979
8,836
37,132
39,561
Income tax expense
1,806
995
4,940
5,683
Net income
10,173
7,841
32,192
33,878
Preferred stock dividends
-
157
-
647
Net income available
to common shareholders
$ 10,173
$ 7,684
$ 32,192
$ 33,231
Dividends paid per common share
$ 0.11
$ 0.11
$ 0.44
$ 0.42
Earnings per common share,
basic
$ 0.64
$ 0.49
$ 2.00
$ 2.12
diluted
$ 0.64
$ 0.47
$ 2.00
$ 2.01
Average shares outstanding,
basic
15,915,369
15,796,713
16,129,875
15,652,881
diluted
15,915,369
16,734,391
16,129,875
16,851,740
Selected financial ratios:
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.44%
1.37%
1.17%
1.51%
Return on average equity (annualized)
11.79%
9.44%
9.57%
10.64%
Dividend payout ratio
17.21%
22.16%
22.05%
19.41%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.69%
4.18%
3.70%
4.31%
Selected Balance Sheet Items
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
(unaudited)
Cash and due from financial institutions
$ 139,522
$ 48,535
Investment securities
364,350
359,690
Loans held for sale
7,001
2,285
Loans
2,057,502
1,708,970
Less: allowance for loan losses
(25,028)
(14,767)
Net loans
2,032,474
1,694,203
Other securities
20,537
20,280
Premises and equipment, net
22,580
22,871
Goodwill and other intangibles
84,926
85,156
Bank owned life insurance
45,976
44,999
Other assets
45,552
31,538
Total assets
$ 2,762,918
$ 2,309,557
Total deposits
$ 2,189,398
$ 1,678,764
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
125,000
226,500
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
28,914
18,674
Subordinated debentures
29,427
29,427
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
40,071
26,066
Total shareholders' equity
350,108
330,126
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 2,762,918
$ 2,309,557
Shares outstanding at period end
15,898,032
16,687,542
Book value per share
$ 22.02
$ 19.78
Equity to asset ratio
12.67%
14.29%
Selected asset quality ratios:
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.22%
0.86%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.27%
0.39%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
343.05%
161.95%
Non-performing asset analysis
Nonaccrual loans
$ 5,399
$ 6,115
Troubled debt restructurings
1,897
3,004
Other real estate owned
31
-
Total
$ 7,327
$ 9,119
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
End of Period Balances
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 139,522
$ 194,773
$ 196,520
$ 256,023
$ 48,535
Investment securities
364,350
366,691
369,181
366,689
359,690
Loans held for sale
7,001
13,256
18,523
7,632
2,285
Loans
2,057,502
2,040,940
2,022,965
1,743,125
1,708,970
Allowance for loan losses
(25,028)
(22,637)
(20,420)
(16,948)
(14,767)
Net Loans
2,032,474
2,018,303
2,002,545
1,726,177
1,694,203
Other securities
20,537
20,537
20,537
20,280
20,280
Premises and equipment, net
22,580
22,958
23,137
22,443
22,871
Goodwill and other intangibles
84,926
84,896
84,852
84,919
85,156
Bank owned life insurance
45,976
45,732
45,489
45,249
44,999
Other assets
45,552
50,847
51,369
46,444
31,538
Total Assets
$ 2,762,918
$ 2,817,993
$ 2,812,153
$ 2,575,856
$ 2,309,557
Liabilities
Total deposits
$ 2,189,398
$ 2,068,769
$ 2,069,261
$ 1,991,939
$ 1,678,764
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
125,000
125,000
125,000
142,000
226,500
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
28,914
25,813
23,608
22,699
18,674
Other borrowings
-
183,695
183,695
-
-
Subordinated debentures
29,427
29,427
29,427
29,427
29,427
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
40,071
43,234
44,549
61,624
26,066
Total liabilities
2,412,810
2,475,938
2,475,540
2,247,689
1,979,431
Shareholders' Equity
Common shares
277,039
276,940
276,841
276,546
276,422
Retained earnings
93,048
84,628
78,712
73,972
67,974
Treasury shares
(34,598)
(33,900)
(32,594)
(32,239)
(21,144)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
14,619
14,387
13,654
9,888
6,874
Total shareholders' equity
350,108
342,055
336,613
328,167
330,126
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 2,762,918
$ 2,817,993
$ 2,812,153
$ 2,575,856
$ 2,309,557
Quarterly Average Balances
Assets:
Earning assets
$ 2,603,961
$ 2,617,884
$ 2,528,006
$ 2,232,168
$ 2,070,175
Securities
386,179
388,594
386,838
385,187
372,639
Loans
2,072,477
2,040,492
1,972,969
1,725,685
1,676,769
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Total deposits
$ 2,144,865
$ 2,084,791
$ 2,108,227
$ 1,975,133
$ 1,661,452
Interest-bearing deposits
1,458,967
1,401,318
1,317,336
1,175,593
1,160,499
Other interest-bearing liabilities
278,357
362,965
302,267
209,909
252,908
Total shareholders' equity
343,335
339,278
330,524
332,602
329,634
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Income statement
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
Total interest and dividend income
$ 25,721
$ 24,558
$ 24,584
$ 25,002
$ 24,521
Total interest expense
2,190
2,552
2,509
2,887
3,299
Net interest income
23,531
22,006
22,075
22,115
21,222
Provision for loan losses
2,250
2,250
3,486
2,126
885
Noninterest income
7,666
6,786
6,854
6,876
5,627
Noninterest expense
16,968
17,727
18,114
17,856
17,128
Income before taxes
11,979
8,815
7,329
9,009
8,836
Income tax expense
1,806
1,133
825
1,176
995
Net income
10,173
7,682
6,504
7,833
7,841
Preferred stock dividends
-
-
-
-
157
Net income available to
common shareholders
$ 10,173
$ 7,682
$ 6,504
$ 7,833
$ 7,684
Common shares dividend paid
$ 1,753
$ 1,766
$ 1,764
$ 1,835
$ 1,702
Per share data
Basic earnings per common share
$ 0.64
$ 0.48
$ 0.41
$ 0.47
$ 0.49
Diluted earnings per common share
0.64
0.48
0.41
0.47
0.47
Dividends paid per common share
0.11
0.11
0.11
0.11
0.11
Average common shares outstanding - basic
15,915,369
16,045,544
16,044,125
16,517,745
15,796,713
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
15,915,369
16,045,544
16,044,125
16,517,745
16,734,391
Asset quality
Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period
$ 22,637
$ 20,420
$ 16,948
$ 14,767
$ 14,144
Charge-offs
(139)
(185)
(116)
(24)
(345)
Recoveries
280
152
102
79
83
Provision
2,250
2,250
3,486
2,126
885
Allowance for loan losses, end of period
$ 25,028
$ 22,637
$ 20,420
$ 16,948
$ 14,767
Ratios
Allowance to total loans
1.22%
1.11%
1.01%
0.97%
0.86%
Allowance to nonperforming assets
341.59%
292.88%
262.14%
197.97%
161.95%
Allowance to nonperforming loans
343.05%
292.88%
262.14%
197.97%
161.95%
Nonperforming assets
Nonperforming loans
$ 7,296
$ 7,729
$ 7,790
$ 8,561
$ 9,119
Other real estate owned
31
-
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$ 7,327
$ 7,729
$ 7,790
$ 8,561
$ 9,119
Capital and liquidity
Tier 1 leverage ratio
10.77%
10.73%
10.43%
10.66%
12.35%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
14.74%
14.73%
12.99%
14.33%
15.26%
Total risk-based capital ratio
15.99%
15.94%
13.97%
15.25%
16.10%
Tangible common equity ratio (1)
9.98%
9.47%
9.29%
9.82%
11.08%
(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income (GAAP)
$ 10,173
$ 7,841
$ 32,192
$ 33,878
Add back: income tax expense
1,806
995
4,940
5,683
Add back: provision for loan losses
2,250
885
10,112
1,035
Pre-tax, pre-provision
net income (Non-GAAP)
$ 14,229
$ 9,721
$ 47,244
$ 40,596
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
Tangible Common Equity
Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP
$ 350,108
$ 342,055
$ 336,613
$ 328,167
$ 330,126
Less: Preferred Equity
-
-
-
-
-
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
82,681
82,907
83,135
83,363
83,595
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)
$ 267,427
$ 259,148
$ 253,478
$ 244,804
$ 246,531
Total Shares Outstanding
15,898,032
15,945,479
16,052,979
16,064,010
16,687,542
Tangible book value per share
$ 16.82
$ 16.25
$ 15.79
$ 15.24
$ 14.77
Tangible Assets
Total Assets - GAAP
$ 2,762,918
$ 2,817,993
$ 2,812,153
$ 2,575,856
$ 2,309,557
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
82,681
82,907
83,135
83,363
83,595
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
$ 2,680,237
$ 2,735,086
$ 2,729,018
$ 2,492,493
$ 2,225,962
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
9.98%
9.47%
9.29%
9.82%
11.08%
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/civista-bancshares-inc-announces-fourth-quarter-2020-financial-results-301222807.html
SOURCE Civista Bancshares, Inc.
© PRNewswire 2021
|
|