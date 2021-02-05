Civista Bancshares, Inc. : Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results 02/05/2021 | 08:31am EST Send by mail :

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) ("Civista") announced its unaudited financial results for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2020. Fourth quarter and year-to-date 2020 highlights Earned net income of $10.2 million , or $0.64 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $7.7 million , or $0.47 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

, or per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to , or per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Earned net income for the year of $32.2 million , or $2.00 per diluted share, compared to $33.2 million , or $2.01 per diluted share, in 2019.

, or per diluted share, compared to , or per diluted share, in 2019. Earned a record pre-tax, pre-provision net income of $47.2 million for the year, compared to $40.6 million in 2019. See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.

for the year, compared to in 2019. See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release. COVID–19 loan deferrals in effect were 4.0% of total loans, net of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, at period end, compared to 24.4% on June 30 , 2020. The bank has not experienced any specific loan losses attributed to COVID–19 closures in 2020.

, 2020. The bank has not experienced any specific loan losses attributed to COVID–19 closures in 2020. We increased our dividend in January 2021 to $0.12 per quarter which is equivalent to a dividend yield of 2.65% based on the February 2, 2021 market close of $18.11 . The quarterly dividend represents an increase of 9.1%, and based on fourth quarter 2020 earnings per share, translates to a dividend payout ratio of 18.8%. "While 2020 will most likely go down as the strangest year of my banking career, it is also one that has shown our mettle. The strategies and concerns we had going into the year changed quickly as the pandemic took hold. Our people rose to the occasion and made 2020 one of the more successful years on record for Civista. While our net income is down slightly from 2019, we recognized record pre-tax-pre-provision net income. We built our allowance for loan losses as the pandemic continued through the year. We have consistently been a conservative bank when it comes to looking at our loan portfolio. While we have downgraded ratings on many loans, we have yet to see any specific loan losses. We have continued to manage capital through our stock repurchase program and an increase in our dividend that was announced in January 2021." said Dennis G. Shaffer, President and CEO of Civista. Results of Operations: For the three-month period ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 Net interest income increased $2.3 million, or 10.9%, for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, due to an increase in interest income as well as a decrease in interest expense. Accretion of PPP fees was $2.3 million during the quarter. Net interest margin decreased 49 basis points to 3.69% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 4.18% for the same period a year ago. Interest income increased $1.2 million, or 4.9%, for the fourth quarter of 2020. Average yields decreased 79 basis points which resulted in a $3.6 million decrease in interest income. Average earning assets increased $533.8 million, which resulted in a $4.8 million increase in interest income. PPP loans accounted for $242.1 million of the increase in average earning assets at a yield of 3.88%. Removing the impact of PPP loans, the yield on earning assets would have been 9 basis points higher. Included in interest income is $2.3 million of accretion of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") fees as well as accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios of $688 thousand. Interest expense decreased $1.1 million, or 33.6%, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to the same period last year. The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities decreased 43 basis points, while average interest-bearing liabilities increased $323.9 million. Average Balance Analysis (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)

















Three Months Ended December 31,

2020

2019

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/ Assets: balance Interest rate *

balance Interest rate * Interest-earning assets:













Loans ** $ 2,072,477 $ 22,853 4.39%

$ 1,676,769 $ 21,577 5.11% Taxable securities 178,194 1,259 2.93%

190,898 1,429 3.05% Non-taxable securities 207,985 1,534 4.06%

181,741 1,439 4.27% Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 145,305 75 0.21%

20,767 76 1.45% Total interest-earning assets $ 2,603,961 25,721 4.03%

$ 2,070,175 24,521 4.82% Noninterest-earning assets:













Cash and due from financial institutions 29,502





29,473



Premises and equipment, net 22,832





22,248



Accrued interest receivable 9,976





7,559



Intangible assets 84,919





85,388



Bank owned life insurance 45,816





44,841



Other assets 35,044





25,829



Less allowance for loan losses (23,614)





(14,245)



Total Assets $ 2,808,436





$ 2,271,268



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:













Interest-bearing liabilities:













Demand and savings $ 1,169,152 $ 380 0.13%

$ 890,825 $ 712 0.32% Time 289,815 1,083 1.49%

269,674 1,382 2.03% FHLB 125,000 452 1.44%

205,040 871 1.69% Other borrowings 95,820 80 0.33%

543 1 0.73% Subordinated debentures 29,427 188 2.54%

29,427 329 4.44% Repurchase agreements 28,110 7 0.10%

17,898 4 0.09% Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,737,324 2,190 0.50%

$ 1,413,407 3,299 0.93% Noninterest-bearing deposits 685,898





500,953



Other liabilities 41,879





27,274



Shareholders' equity 343,335





329,634



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,808,436





$ 2,271,268



















Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 23,531 3.53%



$ 21,222 3.89%















Net interest margin



3.69%





4.18%















* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $411 thousand and $386 thousand for the periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.















** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 Net interest income increased $4.6 million, or 5.4%, compared to the same period in 2019. Interest income increased $1.8 million, or 1.8%, for the twelve months of 2020. The increase in interest income was primarily due to an increase in average earning assets of $471.9 million, partially offset by a decrease in yield of 84 basis points. During the twelve-month period, the Bank had average PPP Loans totaling $172.6 million with an average yield of 3.73%, including amortization of fees. Removing the impact of PPP loans, yields would have been 20 basis points higher. Interest expense decreased $2.8 million, or 21.7%, for the twelve months of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $279.3 million, resulting in a $455 thousand increase in interest expense. Average rates decreased 34 basis points, resulting in a $3.3 million decrease in interest expense. Net interest margin decreased 61 basis points to 3.70% for the twelve months of 2020, compared to 4.31% for the same period a year ago due to an increase in average earning assets as well as a decrease in the yield on earning assets. Average Balance Analysis (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)

















Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020

2019

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/ Assets: balance Interest rate *

balance Interest rate * Interest-earning assets:













Loans ** $ 1,953,472 $ 87,777 4.49%

$ 1,612,975 $ 84,972 5.27% Taxable securities 183,721 5,359 3.03%

200,074 6,584 3.35% Non-taxable securities 202,982 6,123 4.15%

172,812 5,647 4.36% Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 155,960 606 0.39%

38,359 851 2.22% Total interest-earning assets $ 2,496,135 99,865 4.10%

$ 2,024,220 98,054 4.95% Noninterest-earning assets:













Cash and due from financial institutions 77,848





47,472



Premises and equipment, net 22,831





21,946



Accrued interest receivable 9,043





7,088



Intangible assets 84,953





85,744



Bank owned life insurance 45,454





44,352



Other assets 37,675





24,273



Less allowance for loan losses (19,231)





(13,984)



Total Assets $ 2,754,708





$ 2,241,111



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:













Interest-bearing liabilities:













Demand and savings $ 1,050,544 $ 1,813 0.17%

$ 869,340 $ 2,871 0.33% Time 288,262 5,068 1.76%

269,823 5,186 1.92% FHLB 133,151 1,932 1.45%

161,047 3,452 2.14% Other borrowings 101,295 354 0.35%

- - 0.00% Federal funds purchased 288 1 0.35%

137 3 2.19% Subordinated debentures 29,427 945 3.21%

29,427 1,423 4.84% Repurchase agreements 24,390 25 0.10%

18,321 19 0.10% Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,627,357 10,138 0.62%

$ 1,348,095 12,954 0.96% Noninterest-bearing deposits 739,648





550,638



Other liabilities 51,242





24,072



Shareholders' equity 336,461





318,306



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,754,708





$ 2,241,111



















Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 89,727 3.48%



$ 85,100 3.99%















Net interest margin



3.70%





4.31%















* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $1.64 million and $1.52 million for the periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.















** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans Provision for loan losses was $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $10.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Provision for loan losses was $885 thousand for the fourth-quarter and $1.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The increase in provision is due to an increase in the bank's qualitative factors related to the economic shutdown that is driven by COVID-19 and the ongoing payment deferrals on loans modified under the CARES Act. Economic impacts include the loss of revenue experienced by our business clients, disruption of supply chains, additional employee costs for businesses due to the pandemic, higher unemployment rates throughout our footprint and a large number of customers requesting payment relief. For the fourth quarter of 2020, noninterest income totaled $7.7 million, an increase of $2.0 million, or 36.2%, compared to the prior year's fourth quarter. Noninterest income













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three months ended December 31,

2020

2019

$ change

% change Service charges $ 1,476

$ 1,662

$ (186)

-11.2% Net gain on sale of securities 2

15

(13)

-86.7% Net gain on equity securities 69

40

29

72.5% Net gain on sale of loans 3,062

1,006

2,056

204.4% ATM/Interchange fees 1,246

1,185

61

5.1% Wealth management fees 1,065

937

128

13.7% Bank owned life insurance 244

254

(10)

-3.9% Swap fees 199

230

(31)

-13.5% Other 303

298

5

1.7% Total noninterest income $ 7,666

$ 5,627

$ 2,039

36.2%















N/M - not meaningful













Service charge income decreased primarily due to a $273.4 thousand decrease in overdraft fees. Customer behavior changed during the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in fewer overdrafts. Net gain on sale of loans increased due to an increase in the volume of loans sold of $46.7 million as well as an increase in the premium on sold loans of 112 basis points. Wealth management fees increased as a result of increased assets under management, primarily driven by market gains, as well as an increase in the conversion ratio. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, noninterest income increased $5.7 million, or 25.6%, compared to the same period in the prior year. Noninterest income













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Twelve months ended December 31,

2020

2019

$ change

% change Service charges $ 5,288

$ 6,395

$ (1,107)

-17.3% Net gain on sale of securities 94

32

62

193.8% Net gain/(loss) on equity securities (57)

121

(178)

-147.1% Net gain on sale of loans 8,563

2,707

5,856

216.3% ATM/Interchange fees 4,472

4,056

416

10.3% Wealth management fees 3,981

3,670

311

8.5% Bank owned life insurance 977

1,007

(30)

-3.0% Tax refund processing fees 2,375

2,750

(375)

-13.6% Swap fees 1,459

516

943

182.8% Other 1,030

1,189

(159)

-13.4% Total noninterest income $ 28,182

$ 22,443

$ 5,739

25.6%















N/M - not meaningful













Service charge income decreased primarily due a $1.1 million decrease in overdraft fees. Customer behavior changed during the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in fewer overdrafts. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, Civista sold $304.0 million of mortgage loans, an increase of $178.2 million from the same period in 2019. The premium on sold loans also increased by 67 basis points during the twelve months this year compared to last year. These two factors contributed to the increase in net gain on sale of loans. ATM/Interchange fees increased as a result of increased transaction volume. Swap fees increased as a result of the declining interest rate environment and more customers looking to lock in lower fixed rate loans. During 2020, Civista entered into swap agreements with a notional value of $104.4 million in loans to provide low fixed rate loans for customers and variable rate loans for Civista. Tax refund processing fees decreased due to a decline in volume processed. Wealth management fees increased as a result of increased assets under management, primarily driven by market gains, as well as an increase in the conversion ratio. For the fourth quarter of 2020, noninterest expense totaled $17.0 million, a decrease of $160 thousand, or 0.9%, compared to the prior year's fourth quarter. Noninterest expense













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three months ended December 31,

2020

2019

$ change

% change Compensation expense $ 10,417

$ 10,097

$ 320

3.2% Net occupancy and equipment 1,528

1,671

(143)

-8.6% Contracted data processing 540

530

10

1.9% Taxes and assessments 716

286

430

150.3% Professional services 506

693

(187)

-27.0% Amortization of intangible assets 227

235

(8)

-3.4% ATM/Interchange expense 552

450

102

22.7% Marketing 18

300

(282)

-94.0% Software maintenance expense 483

422

61

14.5% Other 1,981

2,444

(463)

-18.9% Total noninterest expense $ 16,968

$ 17,128

$ (160)

-0.9%















Compensation expense increased primarily due to annual pay increases and commission and incentive expense. Annual pay increases in 2020 were an average of 3.3%. Employee insurance decreased $270.1 thousand, or 26.7%, for the fourth quarter 2020, compared to the same period in 2019. Commission and incentive expense increased $400.1 thousand, or 24.5% as a result of increased loan activity. The quarter-over-quarter increase in taxes and assessments was attributable to an increase in the FDIC assessment base and a $159.0 thousand credit for small banks, applied to the December 2019 assessments. State franchise tax increased $73.6 thousand related to a State of Ohio audit of the tax years 2018 and 2019. The decrease in marketing expense is due to decreases in both advertising and business promotion expenses, primarily related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Event cancellations and postponed outreach efforts contributed to the decrease as our focus was on communicating changes in operations, safety protocols, alternative delivery channels, and economic relief programs with the safety and financial wellness of our employees and customers in mind. The decrease in other operating expense is primarily due to a decreases in travel and lodging expense of $264.4 thousand, education and training of $164.9 thousand and donations of $149.4 thousand. These decreases were partially offset by increases in loan origination expenses of $126.5 thousand. The efficiency ratio was 53.7% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to 62.9% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The change in the efficiency ratio is due to increases in both noninterest income and the increase in net interest income. Civista's effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter 2020 was 15.1% compared to 11.3% in 2019. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, noninterest expense totaled $70.7 million, an increase of $3.7 million, or 5.6%, compared to the same period in the prior year. Noninterest expense













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Twelve months ended December 31,

2020

2019

$ change

% change Compensation expense $ 42,480

$ 39,156

$ 3,324

8.5% Net occupancy and equipment 6,085

6,081

4

0.1% Contracted data processing 1,880

1,831

49

2.7% Taxes and assessments 2,641

1,981

660

33.3% Professional services 2,795

2,844

(49)

-1.7% Amortization of intangible assets 913

945

(32)

-3.4% ATM/Interchange expense 1,868

1,887

(19)

-1.0% Marketing 1,074

1,411

(337)

-23.9% Software maintenance expense 1,833

1,523

310

20.4% Other 9,096

9,288

(192)

-2.1% Total noninterest expense $ 70,665

$ 66,947

$ 3,718

5.6%















The increase in compensation expense was due to increased payroll and commission and incentive based costs, offset by a decrease in employee insurance costs. Annual pay increases in 2020 were an average of 3.3%. Commission and incentive expense increased $1.9 million, or 39.1% as a result of increased loan activity. Employee insurance decreased $505.4 thousand, or 10.0%, for 2020. The increase in taxes and assessments was primarily attributable to a $456.0 thousand FDIC assessment credits for small banks that was applied to the 2019 assessment charges. The FDIC assessment base also increased, leading to an additional $134.0 thousand increase. State franchise tax increased $71.3 thousand related to a State of Ohio audit of the tax years 2018 and 2019. The decrease in marketing expense is due to decreases in both advertising and business promotion expenses, primarily related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Event cancellations and postponed outreach efforts contributed to the decrease as our focus was on communicating changes in operations, safety protocols, alternative delivery channels, and economic relief programs with the safety and financial wellness of our employees and customers in mind. The increase in software maintenance expense is due to contracts related to new services. The decrease in other operating expense is primarily due to a decreases in travel and lodging expense of $742.7 thousand, education and training of $169.2 thousand and donations of $147.8 thousand. These decreases were partially offset by increases in loan origination expenses of $463.4 thousand. The efficiency ratio was 59.1% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 compared to 61.4% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. The improvement in the efficiency ratio is due primarily to the increase in noninterest income and the accretion of PPP fees. Civista's effective income tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2020 was 13.3% compared to 14.4% in 2019. Balance Sheet Total assets increased $453.4 million, or 19.6%, from December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2020, due to a $348.5 million, or 20.4%, increase in the loan portfolio, $4.7 million, or 206.4%increase in loans held for sale, and a $91.0 million increase in cash. The asset increases were primarily funded by an increase in deposits, which includes the remaining proceeds from PPP loans still held on deposit. End of period loan balances













(unaudited - dollars in thousands)















December 31,

December 31,









2020

2019

$ Change

% Change Commercial and Agriculture 1 $ 409,876

$ 203,110

$ 206,766

101.8% Commercial Real Estate:













Owner Occupied 278,413

245,606

32,807

13.4% Non-owner Occupied 705,072

592,222

112,850

19.1% Residential Real Estate 442,588

463,032

(20,444)

-4.4% Real Estate Construction 175,609

155,825

19,784

12.7% Farm Real Estate 33,102

34,114

(1,012)

-3.0% Consumer and Other 12,842

15,061

(2,219)

-14.7% Total Loans $ 2,057,502

$ 1,708,970

$ 348,532

20.4%















1 2020 includes PPP loans totaling $217,295











Loan growth during 2020 totaled $348.5 million, including $217.3 million of PPP loans. Removing the effect of PPP loans, the loan portfolio grew $131.2 million or 7.7%. Loan growth was led by increases of $145.7 million in Commercial Real Estate and $19.8 million in Real Estate Construction. The Commercial Real Estate growth continues to be aided by some successful real estate projects we kept on balance sheet by using longer term swaps that might otherwise have been refinanced on the commercial mortgage-backed securities market. Our construction portfolio continues to be vibrant, especially in the metro markets. The decrease in Residential Real Estate is a result of loans refinanced into saleable mortgage products. All regions have contributed to the growth, aided by many new clients and prospects from our success in PPP originations. Paycheck Protection Program During 2020, we processed over 2,300 loans totaling $259.1 million, of which $41.8 million have been forgiven or have paid off. SBA fees total approximately $9.9 million, which are being recognized in interest income over the life of the PPP loans. During the year, $4.7 million of PPP fees were accreted to income. We borrowed $183.7 million from the Paycheck Protection Program Lending Facility ("PPPLF"), anticipating an additional funding source for PPP landing. We have since determined this source was no longer needed and have paid off the PPPLF in full. "We believe that the PPP program has been instrumental in assisting small businesses and their employees. We expect to continue to support our customers in the next round of PPP approved prior to year-end. We have seen a number of customers begin the forgiveness process, however, that has been delayed somewhat due to the ever changing rules for the program. The new simplified rules should be helpful to streamline the process for our customers and the bank." said Dennis G. Shaffer, President and CEO of Civista. COVID-19 Loan Modifications During 2020, Civista modified a total of 813 loans totaling $431.3 million, primarily consisting of the deferral of principal and/or interest payments. All of the loans modified were performing at December 31, 2019 and comply with the provisions of the CARES Act to not be considered a troubled debt restructuring. As of December 31, 2020, the remaining loans modified under the CARES Act total $73.8 million. Details with respect to the loan modifications that remain on deferred status are as follows: Loans currently modified under COVID-19 programs



(unaudited - dollars in thousands)







Type of Loan

Number of

Loans

Balance

Percent of

loans

outstanding 1













Commercial and Agriculture

21

$ 4,069

0.22% Commercial Real Estate:











Owner Occupied

12

13,072

0.71% Non-owner Occupied

19

51,027

2.77% Real Estate Construction

2

5,438

0.30% Residential Real Estate

1

180

0.01%



55

$ 73,786

4.01%













1excluding PPP loans











Deposits Total deposits increased $510.6 million, or 30.4%, from December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2020. End of period deposit balances













(unaudited - dollars in thousands)















December 31,

December 31,









2020

2019

$ Change

% Change Noninterest-bearing demand $ 720,809

$ 512,553

$ 208,256

40.6% Interest-bearing demand 410,139

301,674

108,465

36.0% Savings and money market 771,612

588,697

182,915

31.1% Time deposits 286,838

275,840

10,998

4.0% Total Deposits $ 2,189,398

$ 1,678,764

$ 510,634

30.4%















The increase in noninterest-bearing demand of $208.3 million was primarily due to a $164.4 million increase in business demand deposit accounts and a $16.5 million increase in tax refund processing deposit accounts. Interest-bearing demand deposits increased, split nearly evenly between increases in public fund accounts non-public fund accounts. The increase in savings and money market was primarily due to a $46.6 million increase in statement savings, a $45.6 million increase in personal money markets, a $47.3 million increase in business money markets and a $29.8 million increase in brokered money market accounts. FHLB advances totaled $125.0 million at December 31, 2020, a decrease of $101.5 million, or 44.8%, from December 31, 2019. The increase in deposits reduced the need for wholesale funding. Stock Repurchase Program An important part of capital management are share repurchases. During the second half of 2020, Civista repurchased 154,947 shares for $2.0 million at a weighted average price of $12.94 per share. These repurchases were part of the $13.5 million repurchase authorization which was approved in April 2020. Prior to this plan, Civista repurchased 672,000 shares for $11.4 million, at a weighted average price of $16.90 per share. Year to date, Civista has repurchased a total of 826,947 shares for $13.4 million, at a weighted average price of $16.16 per share. In addition, Civista liquidated 3,808 shares held by employees, at $24.07 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares. Shareholder Equity Total shareholders' equity increased $20.0 million, or 6.1%, from December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2020, as a result of a $25.1 million increase in retained earnings and an increase in other comprehensive income of $7.7 million. These increases were partially offset by a $13.5 million repurchase of treasury shares. Asset Quality Civista recorded net recoveries of $149 thousand for the twelve months of 2020 compared to net recoveries of $53 thousand for the same period of 2019. The allowance for loan losses to loans was 1.22% at December 31, 2020 and 0.86% at December 31, 2019. Without the PPP loans, the allowance ratio would have been 14 basis points higher. Allowance for Loan Losses





(dollars in thousands)







December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019 Beginning of period $ 14,767

$ 13,679 Charge-offs (465)

(776) Recoveries 614

829 Provision 10,112

1,035 End of period $ 25,028

$ 14,767 Non-performing assets at December 31, 2020 were $7.3 million, a 19.7% decrease from December 31, 2019. The non-performing assets to assets ratio decreased to 0.27% from 0.39% at December 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans increased to 343.05% from 161.95% at December 31, 2019. Non-performing Assets





(dollars in thousands) December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019 Non-accrual loans $ 5,399

$ 6,115 Restructured loans 1,897

3,004 Total non-performing loans 7,296

9,119 Other Real Estate Owned 31

- Total non-performing assets $ 7,327

$ 9,119







Conference Call and Webcast

Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday, February 5, 2021. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 855-238-2712 and ask to be joined into the Civista Bancshares, Inc. fourth quarter 2020 earnings call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.civb.com). Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista. For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and any additional risks identified in the Company's subsequent Form 10-Q's. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law. Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a $2.8 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. The Company's banking subsidiary, Civista Bank, operates 37 locations in Northern, Central and Southwestern Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bancshares, Inc. may be accessed at www.civb.com. The Company's common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB". Civista Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income

















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019















Interest income $ 25,721

$ 24,521

$ 99,865

$ 98,054 Interest expense 2,190

3,299

10,138

12,954 Net interest income 23,531

21,222

89,727

85,100 Provision for loan losses 2,250

885

10,112

1,035 Net interest income after provision 21,281

20,337

79,615

84,065 Noninterest income 7,666

5,627

28,182

22,443 Noninterest expense 16,968

17,128

70,665

66,947 Income before taxes 11,979

8,836

37,132

39,561 Income tax expense 1,806

995

4,940

5,683 Net income 10,173

7,841

32,192

33,878 Preferred stock dividends -

157

-

647 Net income available













to common shareholders $ 10,173

$ 7,684

$ 32,192

$ 33,231















Dividends paid per common share $ 0.11

$ 0.11

$ 0.44

$ 0.42















Earnings per common share,













basic $ 0.64

$ 0.49

$ 2.00

$ 2.12 diluted $ 0.64

$ 0.47

$ 2.00

$ 2.01















Average shares outstanding,













basic 15,915,369

15,796,713

16,129,875

15,652,881 diluted 15,915,369

16,734,391

16,129,875

16,851,740















Selected financial ratios:













Return on average assets (annualized) 1.44%

1.37%

1.17%

1.51% Return on average equity (annualized) 11.79%

9.44%

9.57%

10.64% Dividend payout ratio 17.21%

22.16%

22.05%

19.41% Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.69%

4.18%

3.70%

4.31% Selected Balance Sheet Items (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)









December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

(unaudited)











Cash and due from financial institutions $ 139,522

$ 48,535 Investment securities 364,350

359,690 Loans held for sale 7,001

2,285 Loans 2,057,502

1,708,970 Less: allowance for loan losses (25,028)

(14,767) Net loans 2,032,474

1,694,203 Other securities 20,537

20,280 Premises and equipment, net 22,580

22,871 Goodwill and other intangibles 84,926

85,156 Bank owned life insurance 45,976

44,999 Other assets 45,552

31,538 Total assets $ 2,762,918

$ 2,309,557







Total deposits $ 2,189,398

$ 1,678,764 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 125,000

226,500 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 28,914

18,674 Subordinated debentures 29,427

29,427 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 40,071

26,066 Total shareholders' equity 350,108

330,126 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,762,918

$ 2,309,557







Shares outstanding at period end 15,898,032

16,687,542







Book value per share $ 22.02

$ 19.78 Equity to asset ratio 12.67%

14.29%







Selected asset quality ratios:





Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.22%

0.86% Non-performing assets to total assets 0.27%

0.39% Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 343.05%

161.95%







Non-performing asset analysis





Nonaccrual loans $ 5,399

$ 6,115 Troubled debt restructurings 1,897

3,004 Other real estate owned 31

- Total $ 7,327

$ 9,119 Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31, End of Period Balances 2020

2020

2020

2020

2019



















Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 139,522

$ 194,773

$ 196,520

$ 256,023

$ 48,535 Investment securities 364,350

366,691

369,181

366,689

359,690 Loans held for sale 7,001

13,256

18,523

7,632

2,285 Loans 2,057,502

2,040,940

2,022,965

1,743,125

1,708,970 Allowance for loan losses (25,028)

(22,637)

(20,420)

(16,948)

(14,767) Net Loans 2,032,474

2,018,303

2,002,545

1,726,177

1,694,203 Other securities 20,537

20,537

20,537

20,280

20,280 Premises and equipment, net 22,580

22,958

23,137

22,443

22,871 Goodwill and other intangibles 84,926

84,896

84,852

84,919

85,156 Bank owned life insurance 45,976

45,732

45,489

45,249

44,999 Other assets 45,552

50,847

51,369

46,444

31,538 Total Assets $ 2,762,918

$ 2,817,993

$ 2,812,153

$ 2,575,856

$ 2,309,557



















Liabilities

















Total deposits $ 2,189,398

$ 2,068,769

$ 2,069,261

$ 1,991,939

$ 1,678,764 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 125,000

125,000

125,000

142,000

226,500 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 28,914

25,813

23,608

22,699

18,674 Other borrowings -

183,695

183,695

-

- Subordinated debentures 29,427

29,427

29,427

29,427

29,427 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 40,071

43,234

44,549

61,624

26,066 Total liabilities 2,412,810

2,475,938

2,475,540

2,247,689

1,979,431



















Shareholders' Equity

















Common shares 277,039

276,940

276,841

276,546

276,422 Retained earnings 93,048

84,628

78,712

73,972

67,974 Treasury shares (34,598)

(33,900)

(32,594)

(32,239)

(21,144) Accumulated other comprehensive income 14,619

14,387

13,654

9,888

6,874 Total shareholders' equity 350,108

342,055

336,613

328,167

330,126



















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,762,918

$ 2,817,993

$ 2,812,153

$ 2,575,856

$ 2,309,557



















Quarterly Average Balances

















Assets:

















Earning assets $ 2,603,961

$ 2,617,884

$ 2,528,006

$ 2,232,168

$ 2,070,175 Securities 386,179

388,594

386,838

385,187

372,639 Loans 2,072,477

2,040,492

1,972,969

1,725,685

1,676,769 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Total deposits $ 2,144,865

$ 2,084,791

$ 2,108,227

$ 1,975,133

$ 1,661,452 Interest-bearing deposits 1,458,967

1,401,318

1,317,336

1,175,593

1,160,499 Other interest-bearing liabilities 278,357

362,965

302,267

209,909

252,908 Total shareholders' equity 343,335

339,278

330,524

332,602

329,634 Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















Three Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31, Income statement 2020

2020

2020

2020

2019



















Total interest and dividend income $ 25,721

$ 24,558

$ 24,584

$ 25,002

$ 24,521 Total interest expense 2,190

2,552

2,509

2,887

3,299 Net interest income 23,531

22,006

22,075

22,115

21,222 Provision for loan losses 2,250

2,250

3,486

2,126

885 Noninterest income 7,666

6,786

6,854

6,876

5,627 Noninterest expense 16,968

17,727

18,114

17,856

17,128 Income before taxes 11,979

8,815

7,329

9,009

8,836 Income tax expense 1,806

1,133

825

1,176

995 Net income 10,173

7,682

6,504

7,833

7,841 Preferred stock dividends -

-

-

-

157 Net income available to

















common shareholders $ 10,173

$ 7,682

$ 6,504

$ 7,833

$ 7,684



















Common shares dividend paid $ 1,753

$ 1,766

$ 1,764

$ 1,835

$ 1,702



















Per share data





































Basic earnings per common share $ 0.64

$ 0.48

$ 0.41

$ 0.47

$ 0.49 Diluted earnings per common share 0.64

0.48

0.41

0.47

0.47 Dividends paid per common share 0.11

0.11

0.11

0.11

0.11 Average common shares outstanding - basic 15,915,369

16,045,544

16,044,125

16,517,745

15,796,713 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 15,915,369

16,045,544

16,044,125

16,517,745

16,734,391



















Asset quality

















Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period $ 22,637

$ 20,420

$ 16,948

$ 14,767

$ 14,144 Charge-offs (139)

(185)

(116)

(24)

(345) Recoveries 280

152

102

79

83 Provision 2,250

2,250

3,486

2,126

885 Allowance for loan losses, end of period $ 25,028

$ 22,637

$ 20,420

$ 16,948

$ 14,767



















Ratios

















Allowance to total loans 1.22%

1.11%

1.01%

0.97%

0.86% Allowance to nonperforming assets 341.59%

292.88%

262.14%

197.97%

161.95% Allowance to nonperforming loans 343.05%

292.88%

262.14%

197.97%

161.95%



















Nonperforming assets

















Nonperforming loans $ 7,296

$ 7,729

$ 7,790

$ 8,561

$ 9,119 Other real estate owned 31

-

-

-

- Total nonperforming assets $ 7,327

$ 7,729

$ 7,790

$ 8,561

$ 9,119



















Capital and liquidity

















Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.77%

10.73%

10.43%

10.66%

12.35% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 14.74%

14.73%

12.99%

14.33%

15.26% Total risk-based capital ratio 15.99%

15.94%

13.97%

15.25%

16.10% Tangible common equity ratio (1) 9.98%

9.47%

9.29%

9.82%

11.08%



















(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.











Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)

















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019















Net income (GAAP) $ 10,173

$ 7,841

$ 32,192

$ 33,878 Add back: income tax expense 1,806

995

4,940

5,683 Add back: provision for loan losses 2,250

885

10,112

1,035 Pre-tax, pre-provision













net income (Non-GAAP) $ 14,229

$ 9,721

$ 47,244

$ 40,596 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















Three Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019



















Tangible Common Equity

















Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP $ 350,108

$ 342,055

$ 336,613

$ 328,167

$ 330,126 Less: Preferred Equity -

-

-

-

- Less: Goodwill and intangible assets 82,681

82,907

83,135

83,363

83,595 Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 267,427

$ 259,148

$ 253,478

$ 244,804

$ 246,531



















Total Shares Outstanding 15,898,032

15,945,479

16,052,979

16,064,010

16,687,542



















Tangible book value per share $ 16.82

$ 16.25

$ 15.79

$ 15.24

$ 14.77



















Tangible Assets

















Total Assets - GAAP $ 2,762,918

$ 2,817,993

$ 2,812,153

$ 2,575,856

$ 2,309,557 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets 82,681

82,907

83,135

83,363

83,595 Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 2,680,237

$ 2,735,086

$ 2,729,018

$ 2,492,493

$ 2,225,962



















Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.98%

9.47%

9.29%

9.82%

11.08% View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/civista-bancshares-inc-announces-fourth-quarter-2020-financial-results-301222807.html SOURCE Civista Bancshares, Inc.

