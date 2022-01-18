Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Claim that UK PM Johnson lied about lockdown party is nonsense, deputy says

01/18/2022 | 02:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Justice Secretary Raab arrives at the BBC in London

LONDON (Reuters) -A claim by a former senior adviser to Boris Johnson that the British prime minister lied to parliament about not knowing about a lockdown party in Downing Street is nonsense, his deputy said on Tuesday.

Asked if the prime minister's premiership was over if it could be proved that he had lied to parliament, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said: "Look, the suggestion that he's lied is nonsense.

"He's made it very clear to the House of Commons, took questions on this, that he thought it was a work event," he told Times Radio.

Johnson last week apologised to parliament for attending a "bring your own booze" gathering in the garden of Downing Street on May 20, 2020, but said he had thought it was a work event.

Dominic Cummings, an architect of Britain's departure from the European Union and a former senior adviser to Johnson who left government under acrimonious terms in November 2020, said that Johnson had agreed that the drinks party should go ahead.

"Not only me but other eyewitnesses who discussed this at the time would swear under oath this is what happened," he said on his blog.

Asked if Johnson should resign if he had lied, Raab said he would not speculate about hypotheticals.

Johnson's apology came after ITV News published an email invitation from Johnson's Principal Private Secretary Martin Reynolds to a May 20, 2020 event, asking attendees to "bring your own booze".

Cummings said that after Reynolds was told to cancel the invite by at least two people, Reynolds checked with Johnson if it should go ahead.

"The PM agreed it should," Cummings said in his blog.

Senior civil servant Sue Gray is investigating about a dozen allegations of rule-breaking by Johnson, his team and officials at his 10 Downing Street official residence. Senior ministers have said people needed to wait for the conclusion of her inquiry.

However, the scandals have seen Johnson's personal ratings plummet and support for his Conservative Party has sunk in opinion polls. A growing number of Conservative lawmakers have said he should now resign.

"I will be calling for action against anyone who has been found to have broken the rules," junior health minister Maria Caulfield said on her website.

"It is clear that there was a culture inside Number 10 where even if rules were not technically broken, the spirit of the rules were, and this is completely unacceptable."

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:38aU.s. crude oil futures rise to session high of $85.66 a barrel, highest since oct 2014
RE
02:35aSri lanka cenbank governor says sri lanka has paid $500 mln sovereign bond that matured jan 18 - tweet
RE
02:35aAsian shares drop as bond yields rise ahead of Fed
RE
02:33aPetershill Partners says made $458 million of investments in Q4
RE
02:33aClaim that UK PM Johnson lied about lockdown party is nonsense, deputy says
RE
02:33aUK regulator fines Mastercard, others for prepaid cards cartel
RE
02:30aEuro zone consumers in for a shock as power bills soar
RE
02:29aSouth African rand ticks lower as rising Treasury yields support dollar
RE
02:29aTsunami-hit Tonga islands suffered extensive damage, more deaths feared
RE
02:28aChina stocks end higher as property, infrastructure firms gain
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares drop as bond yields rise ahead of Fed
2Tsunami-hit Tonga islands suffered extensive damage, more deaths feared
3Horta-Osorio's broken promise the final straw at embittered Credit Suis..
4BlackRock's Fink defends push for companies to value more than profits
5Nordex Group achieves order intake of 7.95 GW in fiscal year 2021

HOT NEWS