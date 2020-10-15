Clarabridge : Announces Integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Voice and Dynamics 365

Clarabridge’s omnichannel, AI-powered text analytics, integrated with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Voice and Dynamics 365, enhances the customer experience

Today, Clarabridge, a global provider of Customer Experience Management (CEM) solutions for some of the world’s top brands, announced that its text and speech analytics solutions now integrate with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Voice and Dynamics 365. The combined solution will enable decision-makers to utilize deeper, more comprehensive analytics across all customer feedback sources to drive action on customer experiences, transform their understanding of the customer journey, and better inform customer engagement decisions.

Customer experience data accumulates in surveys, social media, digital and phone conversations, emails, and more. Clarabridge CX Analytics uses AI-powered Natural Language Understanding (NLU) to analyze all these sources -- including Dynamics 365 Customer Voice surveys -- driving action by automatically identifying friction and high effort touchpoints along the customer journey and discovering the root cause and drivers of traditional key performance metrics such as NPS, CSAT, churn, sales success, and customer lifetime value. This information is then made available for issue tracking, aggregated reporting, and close loop case management in Dynamics 365.

The Clarabridge and Microsoft solution enables organizations to visualize accurate insights and confidently close the loop with customers. Clarabridge’s industry-leading NLU derives effort, sentiment, emotion, and intent from the actual words that customers use during interactions and feedback. Clarabridge identifies compliance issues, emerging customer complaints, and more, with unified dashboards presented in either Dynamics 365 or Clarabridge CX Studio. Alerts from Clarabridge trigger workflows in Dynamics 365 to coordinate follow-up action by the appropriate teams using Microsoft applications through Dynamics 365, such as Microsoft Power Automate, Power BI, Power Apps, and more.

“By integrating Microsoft and Clarabridge solutions, we're taking the first step toward a digital revolution for the customer experience market,” said Clarabridge Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Sid Banerjee. “Because of this integration, customers can benefit from two of the industry-leading solutions to gain a united view of customer experiences that will increase efficiency, save money, reduce effort, and top line drive growth in their organizations.”

“A lot of customers’ data is languishing in siloes and isn’t working with their current applications or orchestrations to drive engagement,” said Microsoft General Manager of Dynamics 365 Sales, Ray Smith, “We’re pleased to work with Clarabridge because we see Clarabridge playing an important role in creating an action-oriented, omnichannel customer experience solution that offers deep industry expertise and real insight.

Today, Clarabridge customers can load and analyze Dynamics 365 Customer Voice surveys with the current Clarabridge CX Studio offering. Clarabridge dashboards and alerts integrated with Dynamics 365 will be available in November 2020. To learn more about the Clarabridge and Dynamics 365 Customer Voice solution, please visit the joint solution page.

About Clarabridge

Clarabridge, an award-winning Customer Experience Management (CEM) solution, helps the world’s leading brands take a data-driven, customer-focused approach to everything they do. Using AI-powered text and speech analytics, the Clarabridge experience management platform enables brands to extract actionable insights from every customer interaction to grow sales, ensure compliance, and increase operational efficiencies. For more information, please visit www.clarabridge.com.

