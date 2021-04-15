Log in
Claranova: Half-Year Financial Report 2020-2021 Availability

04/15/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
Regulatory News:

Claranova (Paris:CLA) announces today that it has filed its Half-Year Financial Report 2020-2021 with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

The Half-Year Financial Report 2020-2021 is available on the Company’s website: https://www.claranova.com/en/investors/financial-publications/financial-reports/

The presentation of Half-year 2020-2021 results may also be consulted on the Company’s website: https://www.claranova.com/en/investors/financial-publications/

Financial calendar:
May 11, 2021: Q3 2020-2021 revenue

About Claranova:

Claranova is a high-growth international technology group with a long-term vision and resilient business models operating in high potential markets. As the leader in personalized e-commerce (PlanetArt), Claranova provides added value through technological expertise in software publishing (Avanquest) and the Internet of Things (myDevices). These three business divisions share a common mission to simplify access to new technologies through solutions combining innovation and ease of use. Based on these strengths, Claranova has maintained an average annual rate of growth for the past three years of more than 45% and in FY 2019-2020 had revenue of €409 million.

For more information on Claranova group: https://www.claranova.com or https://twitter.com/claranova_group

CODES
Ticker:  CLA
ISIN: FR0013426004
www.claranova.com

Disclaimer:

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company’s control. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control that could cause the Company’s actual results or performance to be materially different from the expected results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2021
