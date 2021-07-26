Log in
Clare Bolingford at the 17th Annual Financial Markets Law Conference

07/26/2021 | 01:48am EDT
Clare Bolingford at the 17th Annual Financial Markets Law Conference

Regulators' discussion on the Financial Markets (Conduct of Institutions) Amendment Bill, with Reserve Bank assistant governor Simone Robbers, Auckland, 26 July 2021.

Key themes:

  • Direct and indirect application of the bill
  • What the bill will regulate
  • Regulatory approach
  • Relevant agencies
  • Foundational work underway

Download slides from regulators' presentation

Disclaimer

Financial Markets Authority published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 05:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
