Clarida: If inflation expectations 'drift up persistently,' Fed would need to respond

WASHINGTON, April 14 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve's
"metric of success" on inflation is keeping expectations about
future price increases anchored at 2%, Fed Vice Chair Richard
Clarida said on Wednesday, and the central bank will respond if
inflation expectations start to rise.
"Any monetary policy that we are going to bless is never
going to eliminate all inflation volatility. Inflation itself is
always going to move around. The metric of success is longer run
inflation expectations well anchored," at the Fed's 2% target,
Clarida said.
If a new Fed index of expectations were to "drift up
persistently...that would indicate to me that policy would need
to be adjusted."
Clarida, in remarks at a Manhattan Institute event, detailed
what he will be watching as the Fed tries to discern whether an
expected jump in prices in coming months is a one-off impact
from the pandemic or the start of an inflationary trend that
might force the Fed to tighten monetary policy sooner than
expected.
He said, for example, that if wages begin to grow
consistently faster than productivity, with evidence that those
higher business costs are passed to consumers, that could set
the stage for a "sustained increase in inflation."
"We are going to be very attentive to what we are seeing in
the nexus between wages, productivity, prices and markups,"
Clarida said.
He was asked specifically what might happen if inflation
accelerates even if parts of the economy remain hampered by the
pandemic, with large numbers of people unemployed in particular
sectors but the economy as a whole doing well.
"That is a risk case," Clarida said, though not the baseline
projection. "That is something that our new framework would call
for us to think about a potential policy response."
A new Fed approach to monetary policy puts a premium on
generating as many jobs as possible, as long as inflation
remains controlled.
The inflation expectations index Clarida says he is watching
combines several market and survey measures into a single view
of how households and businesses expect prices to behave.
It most recently stood at 1.96%.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider
Editing by Chris Reese and Diane Craft)