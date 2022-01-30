Ministry of Coal

Clarification on Coal Supply to Chandrapur Super Thermal Power Station



By Western Coal Fields Ltd

Posted On: 30 JAN 2022 6:30PM by PIB Delhi

With reference to a news item published in the Chandrapur, Maharashtra and Kolkata editions of a leading English newspaper on reported coal shortage, Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) has clarified the position as follows:-

The Annual Contracted Quantity of coal to Mahagenco which is agreed by WCL under the Fuel Supply Agreement (FSA) is 23.14 Million Tonnes. Against the prorated contracted quantity of 18.68 million tonnes up to 29th January, 2022, WCL had supplied 18.96 million tonnes of coal, the materialisation of which is at 101.5 % of the contractual commitment. As per the flexi-utlisation plan, Mahagenco has the option to distribute the quantity despatched from the Coal Companies to any of its power stations. WCL also endeavour to make power station- wise distribution of allocation of coal as per the priorities indicated by Mahagenco.

The despatch to Chandrapur Super Thermal Power Station (CSTPS) during the current month (upto 29th) is 8.96 Lakh tonnes against the prorated Monthly Contracted Quantity of 9.13 Lakh tonnes, at 98% materialisation level. Thus, currently, WCL is supplying the contracted quantity of coal to CSTPS under the FSA.

In addition to the FSA, Mahagenco has also entered into a MOU with WCL for supply of 83.20 lakh tonnes of coal against bridge linkage. Supplies under Bridge linkage is on best effort basis by the Coal Companies of CIL and the supplies in bridge linkage are till such time the power generator is able to meet its fuel requirement from the captive mine allocated to it. As per the MOU, this quantity is to be lifted by Mahagenco by road mode. Mahagenco has lifted 43.50 lakh tonnes by road against the bridge linkage. However, against the total allocation against bridge linkage, Mahagenco had made distribution of only 2.61 lakh tonnes of coal to CSTPS. Mahagenco could have increased the allocation of coal lifted against the bridge linkage to CSTPS to build up the stock.



Nevertheless, WCL is making all efforts on SOS basis to boost the supplies and to build up the stock at CSTPS. CIL is also taking steps to ensure movement of 3 rakes per day from MCL to Mahagenco, besides facilitating movement of rakes against the coal lifted by Mahagenco from SECL through washery circuit.

*******

MV/RKP

(Release ID: 1793703)

Visitor Counter : 10