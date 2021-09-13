Clarification/rebuttal issued to Dawn on August 30, 2021

Following news "clarification" was published by Dawn on August 30, 2021 titled 'Making housing in the air'.

Apropos to the story 'Making houses in the air' published in your esteemed newspaper dated August 30, 2021.

At the outset we would like to clarify that State Bank releases monthly data under the title of "Loans Classified by borrower" which includes financing provided by banks to the construction sector (including residential, non-residentialand others). With respect to recent initiative of promoting housing and construction finance, State Bank of Pakistan has allocated targets to banks, under which they are required to increase their financing for the purpose of housing and construction gradually to 5 percent of their domestic private sector advances by December, 2021. The financing of banks for the purpose of construction covers information more comprehensively rather than remaining limited to financing for construction sector (builder and developer financing) only.

SBP releases information about housing and construction finance on quarterly basis. Hence, the assertion in the article that State Bank is cherry-picking numbers is factually incorrect and misleading.