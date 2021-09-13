Log in
Clarification/rebuttal issued to Dawn on August 30, 2021

09/13/2021 | 08:12am EDT
Following news "clarification" was published by Dawn on August 30, 2021 titled 'Making housing in the air'.

Following clarification/rebuttal was issued to Dawn in response to an article published on August 30, 2021 titled 'Making housing in the air'.

Apropos to the story 'Making houses in the air' published in your esteemed newspaper dated August 30, 2021.

At the outset we would like to clarify that State Bank releases monthly data under the title of "Loans Classified by borrower" which includes financing provided by banks to the construction sector (including residential, non-residentialand others). With respect to recent initiative of promoting housing and construction finance, State Bank of Pakistan has allocated targets to banks, under which they are required to increase their financing for the purpose of housing and construction gradually to 5 percent of their domestic private sector advances by December, 2021. The financing of banks for the purpose of construction covers information more comprehensively rather than remaining limited to financing for construction sector (builder and developer financing) only.

SBP releases information about housing and construction finance on quarterly basis. Hence, the assertion in the article that State Bank is cherry-picking numbers is factually incorrect and misleading.

Following clarification was published in Dawn, Karachi on September 3, 2021

Disclaimer

State Bank of Pakistan published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 12:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
