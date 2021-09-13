Log in
Clarification/rebuttal issued to Dawn on September 11, 2021

09/13/2021 | 08:12am EDT
Following news "clarification" was published by Dawn on September 11, 2021 titled 'SBP package to benefit influential builders only'.

Following clarification/rebuttal was issued to Dawn in response to an article published on September

11, 2021 titled ''SBP package to benefit influential builders only'.

SBP's clarifies DAWN's article "SBP package to benefit influential builders only"

Apropos the DAWN story titled "SBP package to benefit influential builders only" published on 11th September 2021, it should be noted that the contents of the story are factually incorrect and misleading. It is clarified that SBP guidelines issued on September 02, 2021 for housing finance in under construction projects do not provide any "package" or "incentive". Further, it is clarified:

  1. The SBP guidelines in no way benefit "influential builders only". Actually, these are designed to promote housing and construction finance for all categories of projects including affordable and low cost housing. The objective of these guidelines is to facilitate both potential home owners and builders who are currently unable to access bank finance for under construction projects. Under these guidelines, financing will also be available for small projects of two to three apartments with area as small as 5 Marla or less.
  2. The objective of the SBP guidelines issued is not to micro manage the banks. On the contrary, these guidelines, prepared after detailed consultations with banks, provide an enabling framework that will help banks to venture into this new segment of financing. It is entirely up to the banks to decide which project and builder are credit worthy in accordance with their internal credit policies and due diligence.

Following clarification was published in Dawn, Karachi on September 13, 2021

Disclaimer

State Bank of Pakistan published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 12:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
