Clarify Health : Announces $115m Series C Funding to Accelerate the Adoption of On-demand Healthcare Analytics

Clarify Health, a leading enterprise analytics company delivering real-world insights to healthcare organizations, announced it has raised $115 million in Series C funding. New investor, Insight Partners, led the round alongside Spark Capital, Concord Health Partners, and HWVP, with participation from the company’s largest investor, KKR, as well as Rivas Capital and Sigmas Group. The new funds will be used to further scale the company’s self-service healthcare analytics cloud and business applications. Hilary Gosher, Managing Director at Insight Partners, and Will Reed, General Partner at Spark Capital, will be joining Clarify’s Board of Directors.

“Clarify is defining a new paradigm in healthcare analytics—one that offers on-demand, real-world, and actionable insights, delivered via intuitive and time-saving solutions,” said Jean Drouin, MD, CEO, Clarify Health. “The legacy model of buying raw data and analyzing it with manual tools is unnecessarily cumbersome, increases costs, and drives poorer outcomes.”

Clarify has created one of the largest and cleanest longitudinal data sets in the industry, linking government and commercial claims, electronic health records, prescription, and social and behavioral data on over 300 million unique patient lives. It has innovated patented methods for enriching and sequencing traditionally siloed and unstructured data, which allow its machine learning models to be trained on large cohorts and deliver a more complete picture of each patient’s healthcare journey.

“Healthcare data is rapidly becoming a commodity. It’s what you do with it that matters,” added Todd Gottula, President, Clarify Health. “We’ve applied the big-data efficiencies of the banking industry and the analytics methodologies of baseball to healthcare to deliver the speed and precision of insight required to make better decisions.”

The Clarify platform powers a set of highly automated, self-service business applications that enable healthcare organizations to drive growth, optimize networks, improve care delivery, manage population health, maximize value-based care performance, and successfully bring therapies to market.

“Clarify brings to life the latent potential of deep healthcare analytics through its ability to quickly answer critical questions about patient journeys, clinical outcomes, and care coordination. The platform’s unique methods of enriching and sequencing healthcare data in the cloud, coupled with extensive machine learning, leads to precise insights at an unprecedented scale,” said Hilary Gosher, Managing Director at Insight Partners. “We believe that Clarify has a huge opportunity to maximize the intersection of patient, clinical, and financial outcomes. We look forward to supporting the team as they scale up to deliver on this opportunity.”

“Clarify offers a differentiated platform that is proven in the market. Its team and technology are changing how insights are generated and consumed across our healthcare system - lowering costs, increasing efficiency, and improving outcomes in the process,” said Will Reed, General Partner at Spark Capital. “We are excited to help accelerate the impact of Clarify’s innovation.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210316005283/en/