Clark Construction and HKS Break Ground on FBI Innovation Center at Redstone Arsenal

06/29/2021 | 02:22pm EDT
Clark Construction Group and HKS joined representatives from the FBI including its director Christopher Wray, the Alabama Congressional delegation, the United States Army, NASA, MDA, and the city of Huntsville to celebrate the groundbreaking of the FBI Innovation Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Clark-HKS is serving as the design-build team on the project.

The Innovation Center is located at Redstone Arsenal where the FBI is building a 243-acre campus to strategically realign the Bureau, build its capabilities, enhance its training programs, and tap into top talent in the region.

As the flagship building of the FBI’s new Science and Technology District at Redstone Arsenal, the 250,000-square-foot Innovation Center will be a first-of-its-kind facility dedicated to cyber threat intelligence, data analytics, and training to combat emerging threats.

The three-story building will include collaborative office space, both formal and informal auditoriums, “collision spaces” for impromptu learning encounters, and specialized training spaces including a kinetic cyber range and a virtual reality classroom for agents to test and apply their skills and tools in real-world settings.

“The Clark-HKS team is excited to be delivering such an important facility that will enhance the intelligence community’s capabilities to keep our country safe,” says Keith Couch, a senior vice president overseeing the design and construction efforts on the project. ”We look forward to not only supporting our national security efforts, but also to contributing a project that is so important to the local Huntsville community.”

“Just eight months after commencing design, we’re excited to see this project break ground,” says Jim Whitaker, principal-in-charge leading the design team. “I’m very proud of the immense collaboration of Clark, the FBI, and our design team to quickly and safely advance the design of this state-of-the-art facility in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Clark-HKS team’s scope of work also includes a central utility plant, dining facilities, and an outdoor quad on the new Science and Technology District.

The completion of the project is slated for 2023. 

About Clark Construction Group

Clark Construction Group, LLC, is one of the nation’s most experienced and respected providers of building and civil construction services companies with annual revenues of approximately $5 billion. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the company has offices strategically located to serve clients throughout the country. For more information, visit www.clarkconstruction.com.

About HKS

HKS is a team of more than 1,300 architects, interior designers, urban designers, scientists, artists, anthropologists and other professionals working together across industries and across the globe to create places that delight, heal and stimulate peak performance. The firm has nurtured a culture of extraordinary people with curious and creative minds who are passionate about delivering elegant solutions. HKS has a dedicated research team that digs deep to discover processes and ideas that improve outcomes for everyone. In everything HKS does, it is mindful of the fragility of all life and of the planet.


© Business Wire 2021
