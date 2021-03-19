Clark Construction and Reeves Young Break Ground on Largest Capital Improvement Project in City of Canton's History

Companies and city partner to increase water infrastructure capabilities for growing Atlanta suburb.

Today, representatives from Clark Construction Group and joint venture partner Reeves Young joined Canton city officials to begin construction of the Canton Wastewater Treatment Plant Expansion project in Canton, Georgia. The $67-million project is the largest capital improvement project undertaken in the City’s history.

The project will be fully funded by Canton’s Water and Sewer Fund revenues. Clark Reeves Young is serving as the general contractor.

Under their contract with the City, the Clark Reeves Young team will upgrade Canton’s primary wastewater treatment plant to handle six million gallons per day and increase its capacity by 50%. The new facility also elevates the water treatment system to a higher standard of regulatory compliance with the installation of a membrane filtration system and upgrades to the solids handling process.

The expansion project positions Canton to better meet the demands of future residential and commercial growth. Project completion is slated for 2024.

"After many years of planning and careful review, the City of Canton is extremely excited to begin work on the Wastewater Treatment Plant Expansion project,” said Canton Mayor Bill Grant. “As the single largest municipal project in our City's history, this investment will ensure years of sustainable growth and improve our infrastructure for future demand, a key tenant of Canton’s ‘Roadmap for Success.’”

The joint venture team will perform all sitework, site utilities, and a range of mechanical processes. As part of its scope of work, Clark Reeves Young will install additional grit removal equipment in the existing headworks and construct a new control building, laboratory, tertiary treatment system, and a new solids handling facility with aerobic digesters and a sludge dewatering building.

Clark brings over forty years of water/wastewater experience and has completed more than $1.1 billion worth of this type of work in the last decade across Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC.

"Clark is excited to grow its footprint in the Southeast and to add this important project to its growing portfolio in the region,” said Brian Walker, vice president and general manager at Clark Construction.

Atlanta-based Reeves Young has served the region for nearly 70 years and brings strong relationships with local trade partners in the heavy civil, water resources, commercial, and industrial markets.

“Reeves Young is grateful for our partnership with Clark Construction Group as we continue to serve the needs of valued municipal clients and communities like City of Canton throughout the Southeast,” said Matt McCormack, vice president at Reeves Young.

About Clark Construction Group

Clark Construction Group, LLC, is one of the nation’s most experienced and respected providers of building and civil construction services. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the company has offices strategically located to serve clients throughout the country.

Clark has amassed a diverse portfolio of work in the Southeastern United States, including projects in the water/wastewater, transportation, public assembly, residential, mixed-use, and office markets. The company currently has more than $786 million of active work underway in the region, including the Savannah Convention Center and Plane Trane Tunnel Expansion at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia, the Innovation Center at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, and the Albion in The Gulch residential project in Nashville, Tennessee. Clark has also delivered more than $1 billion of water/wastewater work in the last 10 years, including the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant in Baltimore, Maryland, as well as numerous projects for Alexandria Renew Enterprises in Northern Virginia. For more information, visit www.clarkconstruction.com.

About Reeves Young

For nearly 70 years, Reeves Young has been building the infrastructure and facilities that enable communities to thrive. Experts in Heavy Civil, Water Resources, Commercial, and Industrial construction, Reeves Young delivers projects through a wide range of methods suited to the needs of their clients while specializing in Construction Management at Risk and Design-Build services.

From 30 feet below the ground to 30 floors above it, their uniquely integrated construction team has completed hundreds of projects for cities and counties – all built by relationship. With self-perform capabilities and offices in Georgia and Tennessee, the company is well-positioned to serve clients throughout the Southeast. For more information, visit www.reevesyoung.com.

