Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Clashes as France's Kurds protest shooting

12/24/2022 | 09:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: A gunman carried out the killings at a Kurdish cultural centre and nearby cafe on Friday (December 23) in a busy part of Paris's 10th district.

Police arrested a 69-year-old man whom the authorities said had recently been freed from detention while awaiting trial for a sabre attack on a migrant camp in Paris a year ago.

After an angry crowd clashed with police on Friday afternoon, the Kurdish democratic council in France (CDK-F) called on its website and social media channels for a gathering from midday (1100 GMT) on Saturday at Republic square, a traditional venue for demonstrations in the city.

Several hundred people gathered in the square, with many holding flags.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
11:14aUK's Sunak criticised for asking homeless man if he 'works in business'
RE
10:27aFedEx Says All FedEx Express Locations Have Been Impacted By Severe Winter Weather
RE
10:27aFedex corp - delays can be expected for package deliveries acros…
RE
10:26aFedex corp - all fedex express locations have been impacted by s…
RE
09:47aClashes as France's Kurds protest shooting
RE
09:41aEastern Libyan leader announces 'final chance' for elections -TV
RE
09:22aTwitter restores suicide prevention feature after Reuters report
RE
09:16aTrump blasts the January 6 Committee report
RE
09:04aUkraine says Russian strike kills at least 7 in Kherson 'for pleasure'
RE
09:02aTaliban orders NGOs to ban female employees from coming to work
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China expresses "resolute opposition" to U.S. defense act - statement
2U.S. awards defense contract of over $1 billion to Lockheed Martin
3Finland asks Russia to guarantee safety of Moscow embassy
4Wall St. ends up as inflation continues to cool
5ECB's Schnabel sees little risk of overreacting to inflation

HOT NEWS