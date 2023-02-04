Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Clashes as Israeli forces raid west bank refugee camp

02/04/2023 | 08:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: At least 10 Palestinians were wounded, during the raid, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The raid targeted the Aqabit Jaber refugee camp, where a house was badly damaged as the military carried out arrests.

The Israeli military said it was tracing suspects after a shooting attack near Jericho last week, according to an official statement.

"They went in and did not have a specific house in mind, they targeted the whole camp, and they started from the entrance of the camp onwards with their ill-doing, and then they left," said Jalal al-Migaiti, a resident of the camp.

The raid followed a week of security presence being heightened around the area.


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
12:16pIran signs $900 mln deal with local firm to develop Gulf gas field
RE
11:57aUAE, France, India to cooperate on energy, climate -state news agency
RE
11:53aUkraine, Russia swap prisoners; bodies of British volunteers returned
RE
11:44aBiden says U.S. is 'going to take care of' Chinese balloon
RE
11:19aFirefighters battle dozens of wildfires in Chile as emergency extended
RE
10:31aFrench, German ministers to tell U.S. don't poach EU investments -sources
RE
10:25aTake a bow-wow! Meet Bobi, the world's oldest dog on record
RE
10:24aPope offers 'wings to your hope' to displaced children in South Sudan
RE
10:23aAdvisory firm Innisfree sues Musk's Twitter for $1.9 million in unpaid bills
RE
10:22aBike desks help Mexican students learn while burning calories
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Signs of market strength cheer U.S. stocks bulls
2Tesla raises Model Y prices by $1,000 after U.S. relaxes tax credit ter..
3Brazil sinks rusting old aircraft carrier in the Atlantic
4Study: More discounts for new cars again
5China must join Ghana debt restructuring effort soon, Germany's Lindner..

HOT NEWS