Clashes as Israeli forces raid west bank refugee camp

The raid targeted the Aqabit Jaber refugee camp, where a house was badly damaged as the military carried out arrests.

The Israeli military said it was tracing suspects after a shooting attack near Jericho last week, according to an official statement.

"They went in and did not have a specific house in mind, they targeted the whole camp, and they started from the entrance of the camp onwards with their ill-doing, and then they left," said Jalal al-Migaiti, a resident of the camp.

The raid followed a week of security presence being heightened around the area.