Clashes at Jerusalem holy site leave 152 injured

04/16/2022 | 12:26am EDT
STORY: Eyewitness video shows chaotic scenes inside Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque on Friday.

More than 150 Palestinians were wounded there in clashes with Israeli riot police after dawn prayers.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said most of the injuries were caused by rubber bullets, stun grenades, and beatings with police batons.

Israeli police said three of their officers were injured in the clashes.

Tensions this year have been heightened in part by Ramadan coinciding with the Jewish celebration of Passover.

Al-Aqsa is the third holiest site in Islam and also revered by Jews as the location of two ancient temples.

In a statement, Israeli police said that they moved into the mosque to disperse a crowd of Palestinians

who had been throwing firecrackers and stones.

Hundreds of Palestinians were detained.

The Palestinian authority has condemned the Israeli actions, and neighboring Jordan called it a "flagrant violation".

Israeli security forces have been on high alert after a series of deadly Arab street attacks throughout the country over the past two weeks.


