STORY: Serbs also clashed with the police in Zvecan and spray-painted NATO vehicles with the letter "Z," referring to a Russian sign used in the war in Ukraine.

According to Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, 11 Italians from the KFOR mission were injured in the clashes, 3 of whom are in serious condition.

The tense situation in Kosovo developed after ethnic Albanian mayors took office in northern Kosovo's Serb-majority area following elections that the Serbs boycotted.

Serbs demand that the Kosovo government remove ethnic Albanian mayors from town halls and allow local administrations financed by Belgrade to resume their work.

The clashes led Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Friday to place the army on full combat alert and order military units to move closer to the border.