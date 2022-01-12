Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Class Act Federal Credit Union To Deploy Scienaptic's AI-Powered Credit Decisioning Platform

01/12/2022 | 08:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Leading global AI-powered credit decision platform provider, Scienaptic AI announced that Class Act Federal Credit Union has selected its AI-powered platform. The implementation will equip the credit union with enhanced underwriting capabilities to make stronger, faster credit decisions and strengthen financial options for its members.

Class Act Federal Credit Union was established by a small group of Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) teachers in 1954 to serve the personal finance needs of teachers and other school employees. At that time, teachers had very limited access to loans or credit of any kind. The credit union filled this need and did so at competitive rates. Other area school districts expressed interest, and within a few short years, the credit union was serving all public-school employees in the Metro Louisville area as well as employees from a sizable number of private schools. In 1994, Class Act’s field of membership expanded to include the University of Louisville by way of a merger with the University of Louisville Student & Alumni Credit Union.

“Today, although the banking industry has changed dramatically, the credit union’s mission remains virtually the same – to serve the personal finance needs of our local educational community,” said Stephen Green, Vice President of Lending at Class Act Federal Credit Union. “Scienaptic's AI-powered credit decisioning platform will enable us to empower our local educational community. We can say ‘yes’ to many more educators, serve them with smarter loan decisions, and be their first choice for a lifetime of financial service.”

“Our partnership with Class Act Federal Credit Union will help us further our mission to foster a better life for all members and empower lenders to make AI-driven loan decisions and open up credit,” said Pankaj Jain, President of Scienaptic. “Not only will our platform broaden their member base, but it will also improve the member experience.”

About Scienaptic

Scienaptic is on a mission to increase credit availability by transforming technology used in credit decisioning. Over 150 years of credit experience is embedded in Scienaptic's AI native credit decision platform. Our clients across banks, credit unions, fintech, and other lenders use the platform to constantly improve the quality of underwriting decisions. This enables them to say ‘yes’ to borrowers more often and faster. The platform is used by lenders with assets exceeding $100 billion, enabling them to process over $22 billion in credit decisions, benefitting over two million credit union members and millions of borrowers across banks, auto and online lenders. For more information, visit http://www.scienaptic.ai.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
08:12aOwl Rock Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release and Quarterly Earnings Call to Discuss its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 Financial Results
PR
08:11aEquinor warns of $1.8 billion UK oilfield impairment
RE
08:11aREGENCY CENTERS CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:11aForesight and SUNWAY-AI Collaborate to Commercialize Autonomous Technologies to the Chinese Agriculture Market
AQ
08:11aForesight and SUNWAY-AI Collaborate to Commercialize Autonomous Technologies to the Chinese Agriculture Market
EQ
08:10aHowmet Aerospace to Host Webcast and Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 and Full Year 2021 Results
BU
08:10aEarly Feasibility Study Demonstrates Successful Use of Abiomed's preCARDIA Technology
BU
08:10aFeast on Free Spins with Juicy Stakes
BU
08:09a'NO ULTIMATUMS' : Russia sets out security demands at NATO meeting
RE
08:09aMEDIA ALERT : Adobe Digital Price Index: Online Inflation Hits Another High in December
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer with strong Q4 billings growth of 20%, prelim..
4Philips warns Q4 sales will be 350 million euros less than forecast
5Delinquent Shimao, Kaisa units named and shamed as defaults rise

HOT NEWS