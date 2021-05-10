Log in
Class Action Deadline Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds 3D Systems Corp. Investors of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

05/10/2021 | 11:04am EDT
RADNOR, Pa., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE: DDD) (“3D Systems”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired 3D Systems securities between May 6, 2020 and March 1, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 8, 2021

Website:https://www.ktmc.com/3d-systems-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=Link&utm_campaign=3d
  
Contact:James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453
 Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435
 Toll free (844) 887-9500

3D Systems provides comprehensive 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions, including 3D printers for plastics and metals, materials, software, on-demand manufacturing services, and digital design tools.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) 3D Systems lacked proper internal controls over financial reporting; and (2) as a result, 3D Systems’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

3D Systems investors may, no later than June 8, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation.  In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class.  Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world.  The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars).  The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com


HOT NEWS