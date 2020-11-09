Log in
Class Action Lawsuit filed on behalf of Wrap Technologies, Inc. Investors: Portnoy Law Firm

11/09/2020 | 02:41pm EST

Investors with losses $1,000,000 or more are encouraged to contact the firm before November 23, 2020; click here to submit trade information

​LOS ANGELES, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) investors that acquired shares between April 29, 2020 and September 23, 2020. Investors have until November 23, 2020 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

It is alleged in this lawsuit that, throughout the class period, defendants made misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Wrap had concealed the results of the LAPD BolaWrap pilot program, which had demonstrated that the BolaWrap was expensive, sparingly used in the field, and ineffective; and (2) Wrap’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times, as a result. The lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages when the true details entered the market

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 23, 2020.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
