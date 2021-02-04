Classic Recreations : Unveils World's First Carbon Fiber 1967 Shelby GT500CR Mustang

The 810-HP vehicle produces 600 foot-pounds of torque and is roughly 600 pounds lighter than Classic Recreation’s stock Shelby GT500CR

Fast Facts:

Classic Recreations, the iconic custom vehicle builder of officially-licensed Shelby continuation cars and restorations, has unveiled the world’s first production heritage carbon-fiber bodied Shelby GT500CR™. The carbon fiber program, which is the biggest undertaking the company has tackled to-date after a long lineage of producing unique one-of-a-kind vehicles, is the embodiment of Carroll Shelby’s® legacy. The 810-horsepower vehicle marries the best of performance and innovation, utilizing cutting-edge carbon fiber technology from Speedkore Performance Group.

1967 SHELBY GT500CR MUSTANG (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our Carbon Fiber Shelby moved from concept to completion in an unbelievable nine months, all during a global pandemic,” said Jason Engel, founder and co-owner at Classic Recreations. “This first car in the production series demonstrates our ability to engineer and handcraft amazing cars by collaborating with key partners like SpeedKore. The muscle car is a breathtaking 600 pounds lighter than stock and has a power-to-weight ratio on par with most exotic vehicles.”

The unveiling took place at Motorsport Ranch, located in Texas, as a nod to the deep history of the Shelby family in the state. The historic event was held on February 2, marking the date in history when Carroll Shelby, in 1962, began building what would soon become the first Shelby Cobra CSX2000. To celebrate the monumental day, Aaron Shelby, member of the board of Carroll Shelby International and co-President of the Carroll Shelby Foundation, helped present the vehicle with Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Stone and VP of Engineering and Design, Jason Engel.

“Shortly after my grandfather beat Enzo on the track at Le Mans, Carroll and Ford engineered the all-new 1967 Shelby GT500 as a ‘Ferrari killer’ for the street,” said Aaron Shelby. “Fifty-five years later, this car has new life with the capabilities to take on Europe’s biggest names once again. I’m proud of Classic Recreations’ efforts to keep Carroll’s dream alive.”

The carbon fiber upgrade is available on the officially-licensed Shelby GT500CR 900C, 900S and 545 models. Following development of a limited production run of carbon fiber GT500CR bodies, Classic Recreations was fortunate to partner with Shelby American in introducing the wildly successful limited edition “Carbon Edition”. The “Carbon Edition” features exclusive badging, designated Shelby serial numbers and includes a special delivery experience at Shelby American’s facility in Las Vegas. For every Carbon Edition vehicle sold, Classic Recreations will make a generous donation to the Carroll Shelby Foundation in the buyer’s honor.

In collaboration with SpeedKore Performance Group, Classic Recreations’ 1967 steel GT500CR was blue light scanned, designed and engineered in CAD, and then permanently enshrined in plugs, from which future molds will be formed. The carbon fiber panels are autoclave-cured, creating blemish-free exposed carbon weave alignment panel-to-panel and exact-match replication. It is the first time the technology has been applied so extensively to a vintage Shelby GT500.

Powered by a 2.9L Whipple supercharged Ford 5.2L Aluminator Gen 3 Coyote engine with stainless steel headers, the transmission is a Ford 10R80 10-speed automatic with paddle shifters. The carbon fiber GT500CR production edition has an adjustable Detroit Speed suspension, JRI Coilover shocks, quadralink rear suspension, high-performance Wilwood brakes, roll bar and rack and pinion steering. The car rolls on 3-piece Forgeline wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich Rivals, 275/35/18 front and 335/30/18 rear.

The stunning interior features an Alcantara headliner, Kicker audio system, Kenwood media center and navigation, ProCar leather seats and Shelby 200 MPH custom red gauges. Painted with Glasurit (BASF), Candy Red stripes and then clear coated, the vehicle is available in a number of color combinations or solely as exposed carbon weave.

Pricing for the standard GT500CR with a complete carbon fiber body starts at $265,000 and is available with several drivetrain and customization options. The limited-release Carbon Edition Shelby GT500CR package begins at $298,000, with customization and upgrades available based on the customer's preferences in addition to the special delivery experience.

For sales and ordering information, contact Classic Recreations at (877) 235-3266 or Shelby American at (702) 942-7325 or visit classic-recreations.com.

ABOUT CLASSIC RECREATIONS

Classic Recreations’ team of skilled technicians and craftsmen have been modifying and building high-performance vehicles for more than 15 years. Each built-to-order vehicle takes nearly 2,500 man-hours of painstaking assembly. Each Classic Recreations licensed Shelby comes with a Shelby serial number and is included in the official Shelby Worldwide Registry. Classic Recreations is also a Ford Racing distributor. More information is available at Classic-Recreations.com.

