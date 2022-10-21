Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Classified papers seized from Trump home held U.S. secrets about Iran, China -Washington Post

10/21/2022 | 12:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Trump holds rally in Arizona

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Highly sensitive intelligence on Iran and China was in some of the documents recovered by the FBI during an August search of former U.S. President Donald Trump's home in Florida, The Washington Post reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

They included secret documents that described intelligence work regarding China and at least one of them described Iran's missile program, the report said, adding that the documents were considered to be among the most sensitive in the materials seized by the FBI.

The release of information in these documents would pose multiple risks, including endangering people helping U.S. intelligence efforts and compromising collection efforts, the newspaper cited experts as saying.

The Justice Department is investigating whether Trump broke the law by taking government records, including about 100 classified documents, to his Florida estate after leaving office in January 2021.

The department is also looking into whether Trump or his team obstructed justice when the FBI sent agents to search his home, and has warned that more classified documents may still be missing.

(Reporting By Paul Grant; Editing by Doina Chiacu and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
01:41pKey ministers in new Italian government
RE
01:38pMacron urges France to unite against 'extreme evil' of 12-year-old's murder
RE
01:34pColombia central bank will raise rate to 11%
RE
01:25pTrump ally Barrack to take stand in own defense at foreign agent trial -defense lawyer
RE
01:10pU.S. grants Temporary Protected Status for Ethiopian immigrants
RE
01:03pPennsylvania alleges Fulton County breached security of voting machines for second time
RE
01:02pU.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for second week in a row - Baker Hughes
RE
12:59pREUTERS EVENTS-U.S. is talking to companies about drug price negotiations
RE
12:57pClassified papers seized from Trump home held U.S. secrets about Iran, China -Washington Post
RE
12:56pDollar dives vs yen, BOJ intervention suspected ahead of weekend
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Factbox-Elon Musk says recession could last until 2024
2Nasdaq futures fall after Snap's ad demand alarm
3Explainer-Yen is past key 150 threshold. What's next?
4Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap
5Adidas Shares Stumble After 2022 Guidance Cut

HOT NEWS