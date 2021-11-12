Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Classiq to Collaborate with The Fraunhofer Institute and Other Leading Universities on New Methods for Industrial Quantum Use

11/12/2021 | 11:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Classiq is joining the SEQUOIA Project to focus on software engineering of industrial hybrid quantum applications and algorithms

Classiq, which provides a breakthrough Quantum Algorithm Design platform, announced today that it is collaborating with the Fraunhofer Institute, the leading organization for applied research in Europe, as well as other major academic centers, on the development of software for industrial use of quantum computers.

The SEQUOIA Project, part of the Competence Center Quantum Computing Baden-Württemberg, focuses on the software engineering of industrial hybrid quantum applications and algorithms. The project is researching, developing, and testing new methods, tools, and procedures for quantum computing in order to enable future industrial use. It includes the Fraunhofer Institute for Industrial Engineering IAO, then Fraunhofer Institute for Manufacturing Engineering and Automation IPA, the Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Solid State Physics IAF, the University of Tubingen, the FZI Research Center, and the University of Stuttgart with the institutes IAAS and HLRS.

The SEQUOIA project focuses on three central aspects with the main results:

  • The quantum application center with applications and algorithms, e.g. for manufacturing, production, logistics, energy, and engineering.
  • The quantum software component kit as the basis for the implementation of application components, algorithms, hybrid quantum-classical solutions, and demonstrators.
  • The quantum software engineering model with its own methods, procedures, technologies, and experiences from the project.

“We are pleased for the opportunity to collaborate with the Fraunhofer Institute on groundbreaking software work for the benefit of industrial customers,” says Shai Lev, Head of Business Development and Partnerships at Classiq, “this collaboration leverages the unique abilities of Classiq and Fraunhofer, two leaders in their fields.”

Specifically, Classiq would work within the SEQUOIA framework and with the SEQUOIA partners on two main problems:

  • Solving mixed-integer linear programming (MILP) problems with state-of-the art (gate-based) quantum computers. MILP problems are a special class of linear programming problems that is used for production planning and scheduling, optimization of cellular and telecommunications networks, and more.
  • Solving coupled partial differential equations with the Harrow Hassidim Lloyd (HHL) quantum algorithm. These are applicable to numerous problems such as fluid flow, electrodynamics, and more.

“We welcome Classiq into the Sequoia partnership,” says Dr. Christian Tutschku, from the Fraunhofer Institute. “We are looking forward to work with the Classiq team on novel methods of generating quantum algorithms.”

About Classiq

Quantum is disrupting computing. Classiq’s Quantum Algorithm Design platform is revolutionizing quantum software development. Forward-thinking companies use our platform to solve real-world problems with quantum circuits that could not be created otherwise. Our patented breakthrough technology automatically transforms high-level functional models into optimized quantum circuits for a wide range of back-end systems, turning months into minutes of work and making it possible to harness the true power of today’s and tomorrow’s computers. To learn more, follow Classiq on LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube or visit www.classiq.io.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:17aMEDALIST DIVERSIFIED REIT, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:17aVELOCITY ACQUISITION CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:17aCOP26 may disappoint but younger investors are putting money where their ethics are
AQ
11:16aSafaricom foundation rallies partners to create awareness on non-communicable diseases
PU
11:16aQ3 2021 Earnings Conference Call (pdf)
PU
11:16aAlamos Gold Extends High-Grade Gold Mineralization 300 Metres Down-Plunge from Mineral Resources in Island Gold East - Form 6-K
PU
11:16a3Q21 Analyst Presentation Transcript (PDF)
PU
11:16aCommerzbank successfully concludes negotiations with Central Works Council on implementation of Strategy 2024
PU
11:16aSilversea cruises takes delivery of 10th ship silver dawn from fincantieri in ancona
PU
11:16aNortech Systems Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results - Form 8-K
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba's Singles Day sales grow just 8.5%, slowest pace ever
2Tesla dips after Musk sheds $5 billion in shares
3Toshiba plans to split into three after wave of scandals
4Billionaire Musk sells more shares in whirlwind Tesla stock ride
5Miners buoy Australian shares back to gains

HOT NEWS