Clean crude? Oil firms use offsets to claim green barrels

(Updates to clarify the role of credit verification
organizations in paragraph 11)
April 16 (Reuters) - In January, Occidental Petroleum
announced it had accomplished something no oil company had done
before: It sold a shipload of crude that it said was 100%
carbon-neutral.
While the two-million-barrel cargo to India was destined to
produce more than a million tons of planet-warming carbon over
its lifecycle, from well to tailpipe, the Texas-based driller
said it had completely offset that impact by purchasing carbon
credits.
Such credits are financial instruments generated by projects
that reduce or avert greenhouse-gas emissions such as mass tree
plantings or solar power farms. The projects’ owners can sell
the credits to polluting companies, who then use them to make
claims of offsetting their carbon emissions.
Details of the Occidental transaction have not been
previously reported. Two sources involved in the deal told
Reuters that the driller paid about $1.3 million for the credits
– or about 65 cents per barrel. Oil currently sells for more
than $60 a barrel.
Occidental says such credits make the two-million-barrel
cargo carbon-neutral because they represent an equivalent amount
of greenhouse gas removed from the atmosphere by the projects
generating the credits.
The arrangement reflects a growing trend. Oil-and-gas
companies worldwide are increasingly trying to market their
products as cleaner using a range of controversial methods,
including buying credits, powering drilling operations with
renewable power and investing in expensive and commercially
unproven technology to capture and store emissions.
The moves are designed to secure a future for the fossil
fuel industry in a world where investors, activists and
regulators demand action to stop climate change. In some cases
they are also designed for profit: Companies have begun seeking
a premium price for what they call cleaner petroleum products.
Although carbon credits do nothing to reduce the pollution
from a given barrel of oil, proponents of offset programs argue
that credit purchases help finance clean-energy efforts that
otherwise would not be profitable.
Critics blast such programs as smoke-and-mirrors public
relations efforts that allow polluters to scrub their image
while they continue to profit from climate damage.
Oil company claims of clean fuels through offseting are like
"a tobacco company saying they sell nicotine-free cigarettes
because they paid someone else to sell some chewing gum," said
David Turnbull, a spokesman for Washington-based Oil Change
International, an advocacy group opposing fossil fuels.
NO CLEAR STANDARDS
National and global carbon credit programs establish
guidelines that projects must follow to in order to sell
offsets. The programs rely on companies and nonprofit
organizations such as Verra and SustainCERT to issue and verify
credits under their standards. They certify that the projects
generating credits are leading to the promised amount of reduced
emissions and would not have been built without the credit
income.
But there are no uniform standards for how to calculate the
full climate impact of fossil fuels, or how to properly offset
it with environmental projects, industry experts say. Companies
buying credits are also not obliged to disclose their cost or
origin - a problem because they can vary widely in price and
quality.
In Occidental’s case, the credits were generated between
2016 and 2019 by solar, wind and other clean-energy projects in
emerging economies such as India, Thailand and Turkey, and were
verified by Verra.
“The credits they issued are valid and have environmental
integrity,” said Verra spokeswoman Anne Thiel.
Verra and other verifiers, however, have since stopped
approving renewable energy projects in those nations to generate
offsets after concluding last year that they had become
competitive enough to be built even without offset credit
revenue.
Occidental defended the deal, saying it could kick off a new
market for oil offset with credits that directs money to
green-energy projects. "We can be a big part of the global
solution," said Richard Jackson, Occidental's president of
operations for onshore resources and carbon management.
TREES IN SPAIN
Occidental and the cargo’s buyer, India's Reliance
Industries, did not comment on whether Reliance paid a
premium for the shipment.
But other oil-and-gas companies are eager to create a market
where climate credentials allow them to command higher prices.
That could allow them to recoup the full cost - or more - of
credits or other measures that allow for the low-carbon
labeling.
Lundin Energy, an independent driller with
operations in Norway, is one of the companies that sees a market
opportunity in crude with a low-carbon designation.
The company plans to spend $35 million to plant 8 million
trees in northern Spain and Ghana - something it says will allow
it to generate its own credits to offset greenhouse gas
emissions from its fossil fuels.
Lundin was the first oil company in the world last year to
receive independent certification it was producing low-carbon
oil based on its reduction of emissions in producing oil from
its Edvard Grieg field in Norway. It also aims to certify
low-carbon oil from the Sverdrup field, also in Norway - Western
Europe's biggest - which Lundin co-owns with a consortium of
partners.
Cleaner drilling operations, however, have a limited
environmental benefit. At least 80% of greenhouse gases from oil
are emitted after extraction from the ground, according to
consultancy IHS Markit.
Alex Budden, Lundin's Vice-President, said if buyers paid a
1% premium for lower-carbon barrels, it would boost the
company’s annual oil revenue by $10 million to $20 million. That
would allow it to recover the costs of its offset and efficiency
efforts and eventually profit from them.
So far there have been no takers. "But it's going to
happen," Budden said.
GREEN OIL SANDS?
Across the Atlantic, Canadian producers in the oil sands
have a bigger challenge. Producers there emit three to five
times more carbon than the worldwide average because more energy
is needed to extract the oil, according to Rystad Energy, a
global consultancy. Its producers are hoping to change that.
Suncor Energy, for example, has pledged to cut the
amount of carbon it emits per barrel produced 30% from 2014
levels by 2030 to contribute to Canada’s climate goals and
address shareholder pressure to reduce its emissions.
It will do so by improving energy efficiency and investing
in renewable energy technologies, such as wind farms, said Chief
Sustainability Officer Martha Hall Findlay. She said Suncor will
consider certifying those lower-carbon barrels.
“There's no question carbon is our Achilles heel in the oil
sands," she said.
Liquefied natural gas producers are also increasingly
marketing carbon-neutral LNG. Unlike in the oil market, some LNG
buyers are already paying a premium for such cargoes.
In March, for example, Shell announced it had taken delivery
of Europe’s first ever carbon-neutral cargo of LNG from Russian
supplier Gazprom. Gazprom provided the gas and both companies
chipped in for the offsets, said Mehdi Chennoufi, Shell’s head
of LNG Origination and Business Development.
Shell said the credits came from projects that protect
biodiversity or restore land, but it would not disclose the
cost.
Buyers in Spain, Japan, Taiwan and China have also bought
LNG certified as carbon-neutral, a trend that has led the
International Group of LNG Importers, an association of big
global LNG companies, to start working on standardized
methodology.
“Today there is a lot of talk about carbon-neutral LNG, but
there is no universal definition,” said Vincent Demoury, the
group's Deputy General Delegate.
Climate activist Andy Gheorghiu said the notion of
carbon-neutral liquefied natural gas is like “vegan pork
sausage."
“It's just nonsense,” he said.
Other companies are turning to carbon-capture technology -
despite its history of high costs and operational difficulties -
to offset their products' climate impact.
Qatar, the world's biggest LNG producer, announced in
February that it is building a carbon-capture project at its
North Field expansion project in the Persian Gulf.
Occidental is also developing the largest-ever
direct-air-capture facility, to pull 500,000 tonnes per year of
carbon dioxide out of the open air near some of its Texas oil
fields, using fans and chemical reactions. That's equal to the
annual emissions from nearly 110,000 U.S. cars.
Environmentalists criticize such projects because they could
extend the life of the fossil fuel industry.
If Occidental’s project works, for example, the company
plans to pump the carbon back into the Texas oil fields, raising
reservoir pressure to extract more crude.
Occidental says it hopes to market crude oil produced in
this way as the feedstock for refining jet and marine fuel -
providing a way for those industries to claim they have offset
their emissions.
Marion Verles, Chief Executive Officer at SustainCERT, the
credit verifier, said such offset schemes can help reduce
overall greenhouse-gas emissions - but could also backfire.
Telling consumers they can consume carbon-neutral fossil
fuels sends the message, she said, that "behavioral change is no
longer needed.”
