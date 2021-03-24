"CleanOnGreen" Echo Production & PureLine sign JV to clean oil production wastewater for non-edible agriculture production

GRAHAM, Texas, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo's "CleanOnGreen" is the company's ESG initiative to treat oil field wastewater. "For decades, the O&G industry has exerted minimum effort in meeting this challenge and the time is now. We are on the precipice of breakthrough technologies to clean up our fields and our water," said Anne Street, Co-Owner/CEO of Echo Production. It is Anne's objective to treat Echo's produced wastewater so that farmers could have an abundance of water for non-edible crops such as cotton. Anne went further, "This is a win/win not only for our industry and environment but has economic benefit for all parties including oil producers, farmers, communities and families".

"A major Sustainability Development Goal (SDG) of Echo is establishing Key Performance Indicators to achieve ESG milestones. Echo's clean water initiatives will improve the economic vitality of farming communities and our neighbors," said Tompie Hall, Echo's Chief Financial Officer. "In high production areas like the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, water continues to be the key resource for drilling/exploration and may compete with the needs of agriculture and communities. For future demands of energy, fossil fuels will be part of the solution to balance human needs with a lower carbon footprint."

There is a growing body of academic and analytic evidence suggesting that ESG excellence correlates with other benefits, such as lower costs of capital, reduced shareholder turnover and enhanced talent recruitment and retention.

NASDAQ's 2019 Reporting Guide

To implement Anne's vision to clean production wastewater, Echo has partnered with PureLine Treatment Systems, LLC. "PureLine's decades of experience within the O & G industry treating wastewater is a perfect match to Echo's ESG initiative to treat oil field wastewater for reuse. Our JV with Echo Production will use PureLine's proprietary methodologies with the goal of eliminating harmful microbials that will provide water for non-edible crop production," said Bob Sullivan, CEO of PureLine.

Echo Production, Inc. is a 70+ year old independent oil and gas producer, with production in nine North Texas counties. The company's reputation as an efficient operator provides additional value to our investors and partners. Due to market perturbations, the company launched its growth strategy called "Horizon". With capital infusion and three new O&G experts on the Board of Directors, Echo is positioned to realize rapid growth and value creation in the near term to navigate today's tempest energy market.

PureLine is an expert in the manufacturing, generation, and application of chlorine dioxide solutions. PureLine specializes in designing and implementing chlorine dioxide treatment solutions utilizing our broad line of proven chlorine dioxide generators and chemical solutions to treat water systems and disinfect harmful microbials. PureLine offers O&G Solutions of on-the-fly frac water treatments, tank treatments, saltwater disposal, well stimulations, and line clean-outs.

