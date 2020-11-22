CleanScreenShield, the Smartphone Case That Protects You up to 99.99% Against Germs and Bacteria

CleanScreenShield antibacterial smartphone cases and films, already available for 20 iPhone and Samsung models, including the latest iPhone 12 and Samsung S20, can reduce 86% of bacteria in 15 minutes, 99.5% of bacteria in 2 hours and 99,99% of bacteria in 24 hours.

CleansScreenShield is offered in a pack comprising a front film protecting the touchscreen as well as a transparent antibacterial protective shell, which also protects smartphones from bumps.

The antibacterial properties of CleanScreenShield have been laboratory tested and validated by SGS Laboratory, a world leader in inspection, testing and certification.

"According to researchers, our cell phones are covered with 18 times more bacteria than a toilet flush!"

Cell phones have become nests for germs, researchers observed in a study of bacteria found on smartphones. It is further estimated that 80% of all infections and viruses are transmitted through the hands, and our smartphones have essentially become an extension of them. According to researchers, our cell phones are covered with 18 times more bacteria than a toilet flush!

Concrete examples of the most harmful bacterial organisms for health eliminated thanks to Clean ScreenShield, with a 99.99% suppression in 24 hours of these bacteria: Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538, and Escherichia coli ATCC 25922.

Staphylococcus aureus is the most pathogenic species of the genus Staphylococcus. It is responsible for food poisoning, localized infections and, in some extreme cases, potentially fatal infections. Also, some strains of E. coli are extremely pathogenic. Regularly, these strains are the cause of food poisoning.

This antibacterial smartphone protection kit including a film and a transparent case is currently marketed at the public price of 49 euros and is available for 20 models of iPhone and Samsung smartphones.

These anti-microbial cases and films can also be of great use in areas where cleanliness is often required, such as in hospitals, transport, professional kitchens and communities.

