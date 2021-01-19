Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CleanSpark Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

01/19/2021 | 03:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Portnoy Law Firm advises CleanSpark, Inc. ("CleanSpark" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CLSK) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors concerning whether the Company fabricated key elements of its business.

On January 14, 2021, Culper Research published a report titled "Cleanspark (CLSK): Back to the Trash Can," alleging, among other things, that CleanSpark has "fabricated key elements of its business, including purported customers and contracts" and is also "rife with undisclosed related party transactions."

On this news, CleanSpark's shares fell $3.63 per share, or 9.23%, to close at $35.71 per share on January 14, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:22pTINTINA MINES : Announces Change to Upcoming Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
03:20pAnnual Performance Report for Fiscal Year 2020 (1.79 MB)
PU
03:20pADVANTAGE : Sales Expands Shelf Management Services to Include the Digital Shelf
PU
03:20pFIRST NORTHERN COMMUNITY BANCORP : Bank Will Accept First and Second Draw PPP Applications from Businesses in the Greater Sacramento & Bay Area Regions
PU
03:19pDollar eases as risk tolerance rises on U.S. stimulus outlook
RE
03:18pAURA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:18pTCS GROUP HOLDING PLC : PDMR Transactions in GDRs
DJ
03:18pTCS GROUP HOLDING PLC : PDMR Transactions in GDRs
EQ
03:16pVANGUARD : Announces Plans to Launch Ultra-Short Bond ETF
PR
03:16pThingsfactory introduces new technology for fever and behaviour detection in Livestock
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese regulator approves Cisco's $4.5 billion Acacia deal
2Equities, oil rally in anticipation of more U.S. stimulus spending
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Geely teams up with Tencent on smart car tech
4'BREXIT CARNAGE': shellfish trucks protest in London over export delays
5THE TRUMP YEARS: Tax cuts and trade wars overshadowed in the end by a virus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ