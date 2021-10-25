Log in
Cleanfarms Collecting Unwanted Agricultural Pesticides and Old Livestock/Equine Medications in New Brunswick November 1 to 12

10/25/2021
Key Points:

  • Collection events – 11 locations to serve farmers in New Brunswick
  • Safely manages and disposes of unused and unwanted agricultural pesticides and obsolete, old livestock, equine and farm animal medications
  • The collection sites will receive obsolete and outdated products from farmers Monday to Friday during the two week period.
  • No cost to farmers

ETOBICOKE, Ontario, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleanfarms is back in New Brunswick holding events in 11 locations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., November 1 to 12 to collect unwanted and old agricultural pesticides and obsolete livestock, equine and farm animal medications.

Cleanfarms operates this program so farmers can dispose of these unwanted materials keeping them out of the environment and managed for safe disposal.

Cleanfarms’ “Unwanted Pesticides and Old Livestock/Equine Medications” collection program is funded entirely by its crop input members and through a partnership with the Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI). The program rotates into various regions across Canada every three years. Farmers can use the program at no charge to them.

“Farmers wait for this program to come back to their region. We know they are eager to dispose of these old materials safely without risk to the environment. It helps them keep their farms clean and sustainable,” said Cleanfarms Executive Director Barry Friesen.

Since the program began more than 10 years ago, 3.7 million kg of unwanted pesticides and 52,000 kg of obsolete farm animal (cattle, horses, goats, poultry) health medications have been collected across the country.

This year’s collection sites are (in alpha order):

DRUMMOND - New Denmark Trucking, 194 Station Rd., 506-473-1086

FLORENCEVILLE-BRISTOL - McCain Produce, 16 McCain Produce Rd., 506-392-3229

FREDERICTON - Co-op Home & Farm, 317 Saint Mary’s St., 506-458-9308

GAGETOWN - Appleman Farms Ltd., 16 Fox Rd., 506-488-2147

HARTLAND - Hartland Agromart Ltd., 40 Industrial Dr., 506-392-7464

MONCTON - South Eastern Farmers Co-op, 200 Collishaw St., 506-858-6600

PETIT-ROCHER- Chaleur Fertilizers Ltd., 558 Industry St., 506-783-4216

SAINT ANDRÉ - Agromart Grand Falls, 38 Després Rd., 506-473-1941

SAINT JOHN - Halifax Seed, 664 Rothesay Ave., 506-633-2032

SALISBURY – Cavendish, 3030 Fredericton Rd., 506-372-9309

SUSSEX - Sussex Co-op, 25 Union St., 506-432-1826

Event details can be found on Cleanfarms.ca under “what to recycle & where”. COVID precautions will be in place.

Materials accepted in the Cleanfarms program include:

  • old or unwanted agricultural pesticides (identified with a Pest Control Product number on the label)
  • commercial pesticides for golf courses and industrial and commercial pest control products (identified with a Pest Control Product number on the label)
  • medications that are used in rearing animals in an agricultural context or for equine use (identified with a DIN number, serial number or Pest Control Product number on the label)
  • only partially full and opened jugs of adjuvant and surfactant will be accepted.

The program does NOT accept:

  • fertilizer, diluted solution, large quantities of unopened product, and treated seed
  • needles/sharps, medicated feed, aerosol containers, premises disinfectants/sanitizers, veterinary clinic waste and medications, ear tags, and aerosols
  • any other household hazardous waste
  • full and unopened jugs of adjuvant and surfactant.

This program will return to New Brunswick in 2024.

About Cleanfarms

Cleanfarms is a national not-for-profit organization that delivers industry-funded, end-of-life stewardship programs to the agricultural sector across Canada. It works collaboratively with more than 70 members in the pesticide, fertilizer, seed, ag plastic, and animal health medication sectors, as well as partner agencies, and governments to ensure that Canadian farmers can actively contribute to a healthy environment and a sustainable future.

Cleanfarms has over ten years’ experience identifying and helping to develop North American markets for agricultural plastics through the ongoing development and management of farmer-focused recycling programs. It has staff located in Lethbridge, Alberta; Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan; Etobicoke, Ontario; and St-Bruno, Quebec.

www.cleanfarms.ca

Media Contact:
Barbara McConnell
media@cleanfarms.ca
P. 613-471-1816
M. 416-452-2373

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94b41299-5eae-4db3-921f-b7665f5b0a80


