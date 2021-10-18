Cleantech Export Week: Connecting and collaborating to drive sector growth

Export Development Canada (EDC) hosts Cleantech Export Week, starting on October 25

OTTAWA, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fifth consecutive year, Export Development Canada (EDC) is bringing together companies, partners and financiers from across Canada’s cleantech ecosystem. Participants will be covering hot topics such as decarbonization, net zero, and the future of the sector. Attendees of this year’s Cleantech Export Week (CEW) will once again have the opportunity to virtually network with representatives from across the country.



“Canada is a key player of clean technology and innovation,” said Guillermo Freire, EDC’s Vice President of Structured and Project Finance. “Moving towards a sustainable economy presents a myriad of opportunities for cleantech Canadian businesses. Whether it’s through financing, working capital solutions, insurance, knowledge, or connections, EDC is dedicated to helping companies in this sector grow and succeed in the international scene, resulting in an even greater impact for Canada.”

With increasing focus across the globe on the climate emergency, cleantech has been – and will continue to be – a key element in the transition to a more sustainable future. Cleantech activity is projected to exceed CAD$2.5 trillion by 2022, or nearly 3% of anticipated global GDP, according to Smart Prosperity’s recent report. Already in Canada, cleantech contributed 3% to national GDP in 2019 and 2020.

Support for cleantech has been a strategic priority for EDC for nearly a decade. In that time, demand has increased for goods and services that allow for a more efficient use of the planet's resources. Since 2012, EDC has facilitated approximately $13.5 billion in Canadian cleantech exports, in many cleantech sub-sectors such as power generation, agriculture, and infrastructure. EDC’s goal over the long term is to continue to play a leadership role in the industry by providing more Canadian cleantech companies with the connections, and financial and knowledge solutions to help them expand internationally.

“In light of the increasing need for urgent climate action, a key element of EDC’s corporate strategy and commitment to net zero by 2050 is to increase our support to Canada’s cleantech sector and to promote the sector’s innovative technologies on the world stage that can be used to lower emissions and reduce environmental impact,” said Carl Burlock, EDC’s Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer.

Schedule of Cleantech Export Week Events

The event combines live and pre-recorded sessions on October 25 and 26, along with online content and virtual networking throughout the week. The agenda contains a mix of presentations and discussions around two key themes: the road to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 and carbon reduction technologies to support the energy transition. Program highlights include:

EDC’s Chief Economist, Peter Hall, will share economic insights on the cleantech sector

A keynote address from Marc-André Blanchard, Executive Vice-President and Head of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec Global (CDPQ)

A panel discussion on the technological innovations that Canadian companies are implementing to help reduce carbon emissions

A pitch competition session for emerging and innovative cleantech companies

An opportunity to learn more about the Mission from MaRS program, designed to scale up Canada’s most innovative cleantech companies

Virtual networking session where you can meet EDC’s Cleantech Financing, Investment, Project Finance, and Inclusive Trade teams, as well as representatives from partner organizations

Attendees will also have time to connect with cleantech entrepreneurs and representatives from all sectors and backgrounds. To register for the event, click here.

