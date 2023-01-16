Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Cleanup at Congo church begins after blast kills 14

01/16/2023 | 02:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) -The atmosphere at the Pentecostal church in the city of Kasindi in eastern Congo was upbeat on Sunday as hundreds gathered for a series of baptisms. The congregation swelled beyond capacity, forcing organisers to move the service outside.

Then, about 10 minutes in, a blast rocked the courtyard where worshippers had gathered, three witnesses told Reuters on Monday. Dozens were wounded with burns and cuts from flying debris. Fourteen died, army spokesman Anthony Mwalushayi said on Monday.

"We were listening to the preacher when we heard a loud blast, it threw us to the ground," Aline Pauni told Reuters from the bed of a nearby clinic where her burned feet were wrapped in bandages.

The attack was the latest against civilians by Islamist insurgents that roam eastern Congo and have killed thousands of villagers since 2014.

Islamic State claimed responsibility on Sunday. The army blamed the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan militant group that pledged allegiance to the Islamic State in 2019. The militant group could not be reached for comment and did not claim responsibility for the bombing.

Cleanup efforts were underway on Monday. A small crater marked the centre of the blast site. A charred pair of trainers and pieces of ripped tin roof were scattered amid mangled plastic chairs and wooden pews. Health workers took away the dead in coffins that they placed in the bed of a pick-up truck.

Kasindi is in a province where Congolese and Ugandan forces have launched a campaign against the ADF, which began as an uprising in Uganda but has been based in Congo since the late 1990s.

"We beg the authorities to bring us security so such acts do not happen again," Paluku Kivugha, a relative of one of the dead, told Reuters. "Every time there are large groups of people there are risks."

(Reporting by Yassin Kombi and Sonia Rolley; Additional reporting by Erikas Mwisi Kambale; Writing by Edward McAllister and Sofia Christensen; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADF GROUP INC. -2.27% 2.15 Delayed Quote.4.76%
Latest news "Economy"
03:28pDavos 2023-Brazil to reinforce fiscal, democratic and environmental commitments, says Haddad
RE
03:18pJob cuts not top of mind, 'phenomenal opportunity' in Asia -Manulife CEO
RE
03:13pCANADA FX DEBT-C$ steadies, bond yields fall after 'downbeat' BoC survey
RE
02:55pDavos 2023: What you need to know about the WEF on Monday
RE
02:50pInvestcorp targets Indonesia to expand Southeast Asia footprint
RE
02:48pBank of Canada names economics professor to governing council
RE
02:47pDavos 2023: Russian bombing puts Kyiv's utilities under critical strain -Klitschko
RE
02:46pBrazil's Haddad eyes vote on tax reform in first half
RE
02:37pDavos 2023: Climate change leads to more malaria, tuberculosis up in a recession
RE
02:36pCleanup at Congo church begins after blast kills 14
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1What is happening in Japan's bond market?
2Marketmind: Let it go
3Tesla under fire in Germany over union concerns on working hours, contr..
4Bavarian Nordic Reports Better Than Expected Preliminary Financial Resu..
5Household wealth optimism collapses, global survey shows

HOT NEWS