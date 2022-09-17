Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Cleanup day comes to Philippine capital's polluted bay

09/17/2022 | 04:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Filipino environmentalists hold cleanup drive on international coastal cleanup day

By Peter Blaza and Jay Ereño

MANILA (Reuters) - Hundreds of volunteers joined a mass cleanup drive along the coast of the polluted Manila Bay in the Philippine capital to mark International Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday.

Volunteers and government workers, including hundreds of coast guard personnel, collected sachets, rubber slippers and other non-biodegradable waste that have been washed in the Manila Bay, a 60 km (37 mile) semi-enclosed estuary facing the South China Sea.

"This initiative will help make our coastal area in Manila Bay better so that our tourists and visitors will see the beauty of the bay," college student Kendrick Lopez, 18, told Reuters during the cleanup drive.

Waters along the Manila Bay, famous for its idyllic sunsets, are heavily polluted by oil, grease and trash from nearby residential areas and ports.

The Philippines is rich in marine resources, with nearly 36,300 km (22,555 miles) of coastline in the archipelago of more than 7,600 islands.

But it is the world's top polluter when it comes to releasing plastic waste into the ocean, accounting for roughly a third the total, according to an April 2022 report by the University of Oxford's Our World in Data, a scientific online publication.

"We need to do these (cleanup drives) for our environment and to discourage people from throwing trash on the seaside," Janet Panganiban, a 36-year-old volunteer, told Reuters.

Critics say laws regulating solid waste are inadequate and poorly enforced, leaving governments and communities struggling to address the pollution crisis.

The International Coastal Cleanup Day is held every third Saturday of September to raise awareness of the growing garbage problems affecting coastlines around the world.

(Reporting by Jay Ereno and Peter Blaza; Writing by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.22% 91.53 Delayed Quote.21.29%
WTI 0.69% 85.277 Delayed Quote.12.28%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:07aSudan generals agree in principle to civilians naming prime minister, head of state
RE
04:56aTop Congo presidential adviser resigns after allegedly requesting bribe on tape
RE
04:14aUS climate envoy Kerry cautions against long-term gas projects in Africa
RE
04:08aCleanup day comes to Philippine capital's polluted bay
RE
04:04aWithout the queen at its heart, Commonwealth faces uncertain future
RE
04:02aJustice Dept appeals ruling on seized Trump documents
RE
03:59aBiden talks energy, Russia with S.Africa's non-aligned Ramaphosa
RE
03:43aBank of Canada says it must communicate clearly on inflation - newspaper
RE
03:09aCheetahs return to India after 70-year absence
RE
03:06aTurkey condemns U.S. decision on Cyprus arms embargo
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1William and Harry prepare to hold vigil by late queen's coffin
2Cheetahs return to India after 70-year absence
3Equitas Small Finance Bank : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme
4Britain says Ukraine continues its offensive in northeast
5Banco Santander Brasil S A : 09/16/2022 - Changes in the Risks and Comp..

HOT NEWS