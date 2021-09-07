ClearDATA : Partners with Interlace Health to Safeguard Data for Zero-Touch Patient Intake Solution

Industry-leading privacy and security platform and services protect Interlace Health cloud-based solutions containing sensitive patient data

ClearDATA®, the leader in operationalizing healthcare privacy and security, today announced its partnership with Interlace Health to provide the framework for its patient intake solutions’ deployment in the cloud. This partnership enables easy assessment, enforcement and remediation of the privacy and security framework of Interlace Health. The ClearDATA platform’s HITRUST CSF 9.3 Certification underscores their mutual commitment to ensuring that PHI data is managed in a secure, compliant cloud environment.

With the ClearDATA Healthcare Privacy and Security Platform, the company provides the automation and infrastructure upon which Interlace Health has built the security and compliance for their innovative process transformation technology. ClearDATA Cloud Operations and Managed Defense Services supplement the cloud native platform, providing threat intelligence and vulnerability lifecycle management for continuous security and compliance. To keep on pace with the accelerating momentum of the healthcare industry’s adoption of cloud-based solutions, Interlace Health’s strategic partnership with ClearDATA will enable expanded cloud deployment for patient intake and future solutions.

“The demand for digital healthcare and new zero-touch patient engagement strategies has skyrocketed, building steady momentum around the cloud. This critical period during COVID provided hospitals and health systems an opportunity to modernize their patient intake process so they can pivot quickly, optimize costs and prepare for the future,” said Allison Reichenbach, President at Interlace Health. “Privacy, security and compliance are paramount priorities for Interlace Health and our customers. By partnering with ClearDATA, we have employed the most rigorous tools and managed defense available to ensure our providers and their patients that sensitive healthcare data is protected in the cloud.”

Interlace Health’s data in the cloud is now protected by ClearDATA, providing a robust set of technical controls mapped to compliance standards and frameworks such as HIPAA, GDPR and NIST to detect, enforce and remediate compliance – an extra, critical layer of protection for valuable patient data increasingly sought after by bad actors.

“We’re at an unprecedented juncture of technical innovation in cybersecurity automation and rapid adoption of digital healthcare solutions to improve patient experience and streamline provider and insurer processes. The latter is often rushed at the expense of data security and adequate compliance measures,” said Darin Brannan, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder at ClearDATA. “Interlace Health’s partnership with ClearDATA enables them to accelerate and scale their innovations, modernizing healthcare to aid patients, providers and insurers with operationalized privacy and security baked into the solution.”

For more information, and to learn more about how the companies are making healthcare better every single day, visit them at https://www.interlacehealth.com and https://www.cleardata.com.

About ClearDATA

Cloud Catalyst. Healthcare Protector.

Healthcare leaders across the globe trust ClearDATA to protect their sensitive data and securely accelerate their digital transformation in the cloud. With proprietary, healthcare-specific IP and expertise, ClearDATA operationalizes cloud, privacy and security – demonstrating compliance, remediating risk and securing health data in the cloud. To learn more about ClearDATA and its Healthcare Cloud Privacy and Security Management Platform, visit www.cleardata.com.

About Interlace Health

Interlace Health lives at the intersection of the relationships, environments and experiences at the heart of modern healthcare. By enabling seamless data capture and information exchange among providers, staff, and patients, Interlace Health solves many of healthcare’s central challenges through process transformation. The result for its clients is reduced costs, increased collections, uplifted patient experiences, improved operational efficiency, and enhanced support of an organization’s integration strategy. Interlace Health’s platform enables several solutions that are accessible by clinicians and patients inside and outside the walls of the healthcare system. These include patient intake, revenue cycle management, electronic consent, forms-on-demand, and downtime contingency.

For more information, visit interlacehealth.com.

