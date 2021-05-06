ClearDATA : and BioIntelliSense Combine Capabilities to Enhance Remote Patient Monitoring Platform Security and Compliance

Compliant transmission of medical grade data from the home enables providers to safely monitor patients and meet the unprecedented demand for scalable remote care

ClearDATA®, the leader in healthcare public cloud security, compliance and privacy, has expanded its partnership with BioIntelliSense, a continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence company dedicated to remote care and analysis of rich high-frequency vital sign data for patients and their medical care teams. The companies have been engaged since April of last year to meet the unprecedented requirements for remote care solutions spawned by the pandemic – ensuring that the sensitive data transmitted via the BioIntelliSense medical-grade biosensor product portfolio is secure and satisfies all regional compliance mandates.

BioIntelliSense provides a new standard of remote patient monitoring (RPM) products with single-use and disposable medical devices, BioSticker™ and BioButton™, to manage patient conditions at home or the workplace – often post-hospital discharge, for chronic care management or during virtual clinical trials. The BioIntelliSense Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform remotely captures, stores and transmits encrypted patient data for advanced analytics in the BioCloud supported by ClearDATA safeguards for managing sensitive patient data (PHI/PII) with its HITRUST-certified SaaS platform and services backed by deep expertise in healthcare security and the cloud. This foundational technology partnership enables BioIntelliSense to maintain compliance standards as it expands its market reach beyond the US to strategic countries and regions globally.

“As a new generation of medical devices takes center stage, we need to earn trust and confidence of doctors alongside patients to drive adoption,” said James Mault, MD, CEO of BioIntelliSense. “Our collaboration with ClearDATA demonstrates the promise of the cloud in healthcare and that we can provide a secure and compliant digital care experience with sophisticated security and compliance automation in place.”

Today, more providers are investing in RPM solutions to track and manage low to moderate-risk patients within and outside of an acute care setting, contributing to a reduction in total cost of care. This provides a pathway to improving continuity of care by introducing a continuous, predictive model for earlier detection of adverse vital sign for efficient and cost-effective medical management. Medical wearable devices like the BioSticker and BioButton are emerging solutions that can have a profound impact on infectious disease, oncology, orthopedics and cardiac care to deliver better care at a fraction of the cost while addressing critical privacy and security standards.

“Data security and patient privacy has been in the national spotlight recently as more digital devices and apps collect valuable patient information without adequate protocols in place to protect that data. As virtual care is a staple in this new age of healthcare, demand for PHI storage and transmission in the cloud requires security measures baked into the architecture of every application – from day one,” said Darin Brannan, CEO at ClearDATA.

As wearable technology continues to rapidly grow and assist with the safe reopening of elective surgeries, workplaces and schools, BioIntelliSense will leverage Kubernetes in the near future to scale its cloud footprint.

To learn more about how ClearDATA is making healthcare better every single day, visit https://www.cleardata.com. For more information on how BioIntelliSense is redefining remote patient monitoring through medical-grade and cost-effective data services, visit BioIntelliSense.com.

About BioIntelliSense

BioIntelliSense is ushering in a new era of continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence for Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM). Its medical-grade Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform seamlessly captures minute-to-minute vital signs, physiological biometrics and symptomatic events through an effortless patient experience. The FDA-cleared BioSticker™ device makes remote monitoring and early detection simple. Through the platform's advanced analytics, clinicians will now have access to high-resolution patient trending and reporting to enable medical grade care in the home. To learn more about BioIntelliSense, visit https://biointellisense.com/.

About ClearDATA

Healthcare professionals across the globe trust the ClearDATA HITRUST-certified cloud to safeguard their sensitive data and power their critical applications available across the major public cloud platforms. Healthcare organization customers receive one of the most comprehensive Business Associate Agreements (BAA) in the industry, combined with market-leading healthcare-exclusive security and compliance solutions and multi-cloud expertise. ClearDATA’s innovative platform of solutions and services protects customers from data privacy risks, improves data management and scales their healthcare IT infrastructure, enabling them to focus on improving healthcare delivery, every single day. For more information, visit ClearDATA at www.cleardata.com.

