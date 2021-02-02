ClearGov : More Than Doubles Its Business and Earns 5th Consecutive GovTech Award In 2020

Growth led by new Digital Budget Book product and expanded Budget Cycle Management suite.

Leading cloud-based government budgeting software company, ClearGov, is pleased to announce tremendous momentum coming into the new year. In 2020, the company more than doubled its business, largely due to the successful launch of its new Digital Budget Book solution, which now helps more than 200 local governments modernize their budget book processes. The company was also recognized as a GovTech 100 winner for the 5th consecutive year for its positive contribution to local government agencies through its software solutions.

In 2020, a year when many organizations strove for greater efficiency, ClearGov made that goal a reality for local governments by launching its Digital Budget Book solution. ClearGov’s Digital Budget Book delivers budget books as interactive websites that are easy to understand, easy to navigate, and visually appealing. The innovative solution allows governments to create website-based budget books with the click of a button, which eliminates the time-consuming, manual, and error-prone process of creating their annual budget book. The new product complements ClearGov’s popular Operational Budgeting, Capital Budgeting and Transparency solutions.

"We could not be happier with the reception of our Digital Budget Book solution," said Chris Bullock, CEO and Co-Founder of ClearGov. "Government officials have thoroughly embraced the software and love how easy it is to use, how much time it saves, and most importantly how it empowers citizens to better understand the ins and outs of their government. Exceeding our goals is just the icing on the cake, and we are looking forward to another phenomenal year of growth in 2021."

That positive effect on local government agencies is what landed the company a spot on the GovTech 100 list for the fifth year in a row. The award recognizes government technology companies focused on, making a difference in, and working directly with state and local government agencies across the United States. As the leading objective resource for information technology's role in state and local governments, GovTech's far-reaching audience includes government officials, finance directors, city managers, and IT personnel, who consider it a trusted authority when it comes to evaluating govtech solutions serving the industry.

"ClearGov is honored to once again be recognized as a company making a difference in the local government sector. Our spot on the GovTech 100 list year after year affirms our dedication to the success of local governments, and our commitment to continuing to evolve and create solutions that help municipalities budget better, exhibit greater transparency, and ultimately help them work as effectively as possible," concluded Bullock.

