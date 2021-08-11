ClearGov :'s New Web-Based Capital Budgeting Platform Streamlines The Capital Improvement Planning Process

The new product modernizes capital request collection, budget creation, and budget communication to residents and other stakeholders.

Leading cloud-based government budgeting software company, ClearGov, launched its cloud-based Capital Improvement Planning (CIP) solution specifically designed to simplify the local government CIP process. ClearGov Capital Budgeting™ streamlines the process of collecting capital requests, creating multi-year multi-scenario budget versions, and automatically generates a professional CIP website to communicate effectively with stakeholders. Capital Budgeting is the newest product in the Budget Cycle Management suite, which provides a comprehensive, fully integrated, and modern budgeting platform.

“ClearGov’s vision is to modernize government budget cycles from start to finish. Capital planning is often the first part of the budget to be tackled, so Capital Budgeting is a key pillar in realizing this unique platform,” said Chris Bullock, CEO and Co-Founder of ClearGov. “We believe our new product significantly raises the bar for capital budgeting solutions.”

Local government capital requests are typically submitted using a Word, Excel or paper form, resulting in an error-prone, manual process of reentering data in multiple places. While traditional forms have fields to enter text, department heads often need to include images, supporting documents, website links, and more when submitting requests. This creates additional emails or paper submissions, and more manual consolidation and data-entry for the finance team.

ClearGov Capital Budgeting is a cloud-based government budgeting platform that automates the process of collecting capital requests from department heads and centralizes projects in one place. It includes a full suite of pre-built request forms specifically designed to collect cost breakdowns, funding sources, project images, and other data pertinent to a government’s capital budgeting process. Finance directors can use these built-in templates or customize them to meet specific needs of different types of projects before inviting department heads to collaborate and submit requests.

When complete, the requests automatically populate the Capital Budgeting request manager and each request becomes a designated project page that is shareable via social media. Finance directors can view projects at a glance on a simple, intuitive dashboard featuring dynamic charts and graphics. Approvals, denials, comments, and requests for additional information are all made in the software, creating an organized, central location for efficient collaboration.

“The capital request module is very straightforward to use and department heads require no training to start using the software. It took just 5-10 minutes to create the custom forms, and it’s nice to not have to worry about locking Excel sheets and consolidating requests. Department heads simply log in and fill them out, and the requests automatically route to the software!” said ClearGov customer, Matthew Hamby, CRPF, Deputy Chief Financial Officer of Gainesville, GA.

Key features of ClearGov Capital Budgeting include:

- Capital Budgeting Dashboard - Review all capital improvement and equipment requests in one place.

- Capital Request Manager - Invite department heads to submit capital requests.

- Request Scoring & Ranking - Prioritize requests by scoring and ranking capital requests based on custom criteria.

- Scenario Planning - Create multiple scenarios to find the optimal combination of capital requests for the budget.

- Report Builder - Create and export custom reports to share the capital budget with stakeholders and other systems.

- Capital Improvement Website - Publish projects instantly to professional, website-based pages to share with residents and other stakeholders.

To learn more about ClearGov Capital Budgeting, please visit: https://cleargov.com/products/capital-budgeting

About ClearGov

ClearGov® is the leading provider of Budget Cycle Management software, focused on helping local governments and their department heads streamline the annual budgeting process by automating workflow, increasing collaboration, and centralizing data. ClearGov solutions are powerful enough to support local governments of every size, yet affordable enough for even the smallest towns and villages. Hundreds of communities across the country rely on our cloud-native Budget Cycle Management solutions to modernize their budget process. For more information, visit www.cleargov.com.

