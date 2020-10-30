ClearSale : Named a Leading Vendor to the Top 1000 E-Retailers

Digital Commerce 360’s annual report lists global fraud protection leader ClearSale among the top 10 vendors in the Payment Security/Fraud Prevention category.

Global fraud protection leader, ClearSale (https://www.clear.sale), has been named one of Digital Commerce 360’s 2021 Leading Vendors to the Top 1000 E-Retailers. The company was listed as number four in the Payment Security/Fraud Prevention category. Digital Commerce 360’s rankings are trusted by countless e-retailers to help them make informed decisions regarding the right technologies and vendors to choose to grow their businesses.

Digital Commerce 360 compiles the report annually to recognize vendors who work with the largest and most trusted e-retailers. The rankings are based on the number of Digital Commerce 360 Top 1000 retailers that partner with the vendors. The report covers more than 20 vendor categories to help e-retailers find the best technology solution providers for their business needs.

“Many of today’s leading e-commerce companies are turning to vendors instead of trying to manage every aspect of online retail themselves,” said Rafael Lourenco, EVP of ClearSale. “That’s critical when it comes to fraud prevention. ClearSale’s combination of advanced fraud detection and the world’s largest internal analyst team means that our clients don’t need to worry about fraudulent charges or false declines,” Lourenco added. “We’re so pleased to be among the top vendors ranked by Digital Commerce 360 in this year’s report. It speaks to the talent and dedication of our global team to be included in this year’s Digital Commerce 360 rankings.”

According to the 2021 Digital Commerce 360 Leading Vendors report, 78% of retailers choose to use vendors when implementing new ecommerce technology. ClearSale is well positioned to help these large retailers thanks to its global online retail experience, integrations with the top e-commerce platforms, and flexible fraud protection services that head off fraudulent transactions while ensuring every single decline is reviewed by a human analyst.

“In our exclusive research for the 2021 Digital Commerce 360 Leading Vendors to The Top 1000 Retailers report, we’ve found that retailers overwhelmingly choose vendors for ecommerce technology projects today because they don’t have the expertise in house, because vendors are specialized in their specific fields and because vendors get the job done faster,” says Katie Evans, Chief Technology Editor for Digital Commerce 360 and the author of the report. “Good vendors can offer retailers a path to more customers, higher conversion rates and, ultimately, more sales.”

About ClearSale

ClearSale offers the most complete e-commerce fraud protection, combining cutting-edge statistical technology with the world’s largest team of specialized fraud analysts for a balanced, comprehensive, real-world approach. Trusted by over 3,000 customers worldwide and touting a 99% retention rate, ClearSale is the first company to offer chargeback guarantees and the largest company focused on global card-not-present fraud prevention. ClearSale helps businesses prevent fraudulent chargebacks without interfering with the online shopping experience. As a result, clients can sell more, safely, even in dynamic or challenging international markets. More information at https://www.clear.sale or follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube or Twitter @ClearSaleUS.

About Digital Commerce 360 Research

At Digital Commerce 360 Research, our goal is to provide data and information about ecommerce that helps retail companies, investors and technology providers prosper. The team tracks hundreds of metrics on thousands of online retail companies around the world, including such sought-after data points as web sales and traffic, conversion rates, average order value and key technology partners used to power their ecommerce businesses. We sell this data in its raw format in our multiple online databases, and we dig deeply into these numbers to help inform our 30+ exclusive analysis reports we publish each year on key ecommerce topics, including online marketplaces, cross-border ecommerce and omnichannel retailing. In-depth, data-focused reports are also available on key categories of online retail like apparel, housewares, food and luxury. We also have a robust custom research department, which provides tailored research products—in-depth reports, exclusive surveys, raw data pulls and other products—for top retail companies, consultants, financial analysts and technology companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201030005021/en/