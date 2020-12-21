ClearSale : Wins Three Comparably Awards for Best Companies for Women, Diversity, and Culture

Fraud protection leader recognized by career site for the third time in 2020.

ClearSale (https://www.clear.sale), the global leader in ecommerce fraud prevention, announced today that it’s been recognized with awards in three categories on the business ranking site, Comparably. The company was recognized as a Best Company for Culture, Best Company for Women, and Best Company for Diversity, based on anonymous feedback from employees.

“ClearSale strives to provide the best working environment for our teams that we possibly can,” said Rafael Lourenco, EVP of ClearSale. “Receiving so much recognition from our employees on Comparably this year confirms that our teams feel the importance we place on their happiness and satisfaction. That’s a tough thing to do in a global company, but our people are crucial to our success, and it’s essential that we all succeed together.”

ClearSale’s products rely on their innovative technologies to protect online merchants from fraudulent transactions and false declines around the world. However, their technology is supported by the largest team of fraud analysts in the industry, who are pivotal in ensuring that ClearSale’s customers receive the highest quality fraud protection.

While 2020 has been a difficult year for many companies, the upswing in ecommerce combined with the company’s positive culture has made ClearSale an employer of choice. Continuing to place in the Comparably awards proves the dedication that the company has to its culture while protecting its employees and fostering their happiness and job satisfaction. This culture, combined with the bump in online shopping, has led ClearSale to add 500 new jobs globally in the last half of 2020.

Comparably awards are released throughout the year, with awards for different categories released each quarter. This is the third time this year that ClearSale has been recognized by the site, having won in three of the four Q2 categories and two of the four Q3 categories. Those previous awards included the categories of Best CEOs for Diversity, Best Leadership Teams, Best Companies for Professional Development, Best Companies for Work-Life Balance, and Happiest Employees.

About ClearSale

ClearSale offers the most complete ecommerce fraud protection, combining cutting-edge statistical technology with the world's largest team of specialized fraud analysts for a balanced, comprehensive, real-world approach. Trusted by over 3,000 customers worldwide and touting a 99% retention rate, ClearSale is the first company to offer chargeback guarantees and the largest company focused on global card-not-present fraud prevention.

