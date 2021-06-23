Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ClearSale : Named Leader in Multiple G2 Grid® Reports for Fraud Protection

06/23/2021 | 09:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Innovative fraud protection organization leads Summer 2021 Grid in Overall, Implementation, Relationship and Results categories

Global fraud protection leader, ClearSale (www.clear.sale), has been named as a leader in multiple categories in the G2 Grid® Summer 2021 Fraud Protection report. Additionally, ClearSale ranked as either a leader or high performer for all other Summer 2021 fraud prevention category reports.

G2 assigns a score to fraud protection products based on positive customer reviews on their site combined with other data sources like social media. Released quarterly, the G2 Grid® reports are used by countless buyers making software purchasing decisions.

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users,” said Michael Fauscette, chief research officer, G2. “We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world.”

ClearSale was named the top leader in the following G2 Grid® Summer 2021 reports:

  • Grid® for Fraud Protection Software
  • Small-Business Grid® for Fraud Protection
  • Momentum Grid® Report for Fraud Protection

The company was also named among the leaders in the Mid-market Grid® Report for Fraud Protection. Additionally, ClearSale scored high on the Index reports, receiving scores of 9 out of 10 in eight of the eleven index categories and had the highest scores of all products on each of the main Index reports, including Relationship (9.52/10), Usability (9.28/10), Implementation (9.07/10) and Results (9.21/10).

One of the users whose honest review helped ClearSale achieve these accolades, Emmanuel S., says of ClearSale that “order processing is fast and effective and allows for efficient dispatch of orders globally. ClearSale dramatically reduces e-commerce risk whilst allowing dispatch and customer service teams to focus on the customer experience.”

“The reason that we combine innovative technology with our highly qualified, global team of analysts is to ensure that the online merchants who use ClearSale are protected from fraud and false declines,” said Rafael Lourenco, EVP at ClearSale. “Our amazing team works hard to provide the best fraud protection for every retailer, so it’s especially meaningful to be identified as leaders in the G2 reports across multiple sized organizations.”

To find out more about customers protecting their businesses with ClearSale, visit our customer success stories.

About ClearSale

ClearSale offers the most complete e-commerce fraud protection, combining cutting-edge statistical technology with the world’s largest team of specialized fraud analysts for a balanced, comprehensive, real-world approach. Trusted by over 4,000 customers worldwide and touting a 99% retention rate, ClearSale is the first company to offer chargeback guarantees and the largest company focused on global card-not-present fraud prevention. ClearSale helps businesses prevent fraudulent chargebacks without interfering with the online shopping experience. As a result, clients can sell more, safely, even in dynamic or challenging international markets. More information at https://www.clear.sale or follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube or Twitter @ClearSaleUS.

About G2

G2, the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 1,000,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than five million people visit G2’s site to gain unique insights.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:20aBRENNTAG  : NorldLB reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
09:20aAccedian and VMware to Enable Quality of Experience Assurance for the Radio Access Network
PR
09:20aGlobus Maritime Announces New Charter for the M/V River Globe
GL
09:20aRevera debuts Unforgettable Ian's journey in long term care
GL
09:19aMEDICENNA THERAPEUTICS  : Announces Submission of Clinical Trial Application in Australia for a Phase 1/2 Study of MDNA11 (Form 6-K)
PU
09:19aPOST-COVID RECOVERY : EIB and Intesa Sanpaolo join forces to unlock liquidity of 18 billion supporting the industrial supply chains
PU
09:19aWACKER CHEMIE AG  : NorldLB sticks Neutral
MD
09:19aCROSSFUZE  : to Host UK Event that Inspires Young Women to Pursue Careers in Technology
BU
09:19aWalton Enters the Single-Family Build-to-Rent Market Using its 81,000 Acre Land Portfolio Throughout the U.S.
BU
09:18aBLOCKCHAIN FOUNDRY  : Engaged as Consulting Partner for House of Kibaa, a Pioneering Digital Studio Creating Extended Reality NFTs
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : EXPLAINER: What's happening with Tesla's $7 billion German 'gigafactory'?
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3TECO 2030 ASA : TECO 2030 : raises NOK 20 million through a private placement
4MANUFACTURERS HAVE AN ANSWER TO HIGHER COSTS: Pass them on
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Bank of America, Burberry, Glencore, Microsoft, SharpSpring...

HOT NEWS