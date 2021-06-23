ClearSale : Named Leader in Multiple G2 Grid® Reports for Fraud Protection

Innovative fraud protection organization leads Summer 2021 Grid in Overall, Implementation, Relationship and Results categories

Global fraud protection leader, ClearSale (www.clear.sale), has been named as a leader in multiple categories in the G2 Grid® Summer 2021 Fraud Protection report. Additionally, ClearSale ranked as either a leader or high performer for all other Summer 2021 fraud prevention category reports.

G2 assigns a score to fraud protection products based on positive customer reviews on their site combined with other data sources like social media. Released quarterly, the G2 Grid® reports are used by countless buyers making software purchasing decisions.

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users,” said Michael Fauscette, chief research officer, G2. “We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world.”

ClearSale was named the top leader in the following G2 Grid® Summer 2021 reports:

Grid® for Fraud Protection Software

Small-Business Grid® for Fraud Protection

Momentum Grid® Report for Fraud Protection

The company was also named among the leaders in the Mid-market Grid® Report for Fraud Protection. Additionally, ClearSale scored high on the Index reports, receiving scores of 9 out of 10 in eight of the eleven index categories and had the highest scores of all products on each of the main Index reports, including Relationship (9.52/10), Usability (9.28/10), Implementation (9.07/10) and Results (9.21/10).

One of the users whose honest review helped ClearSale achieve these accolades, Emmanuel S., says of ClearSale that “order processing is fast and effective and allows for efficient dispatch of orders globally. ClearSale dramatically reduces e-commerce risk whilst allowing dispatch and customer service teams to focus on the customer experience.”

“The reason that we combine innovative technology with our highly qualified, global team of analysts is to ensure that the online merchants who use ClearSale are protected from fraud and false declines,” said Rafael Lourenco, EVP at ClearSale. “Our amazing team works hard to provide the best fraud protection for every retailer, so it’s especially meaningful to be identified as leaders in the G2 reports across multiple sized organizations.”

To find out more about customers protecting their businesses with ClearSale, visit our customer success stories.

About ClearSale

ClearSale offers the most complete e-commerce fraud protection, combining cutting-edge statistical technology with the world’s largest team of specialized fraud analysts for a balanced, comprehensive, real-world approach. Trusted by over 4,000 customers worldwide and touting a 99% retention rate, ClearSale is the first company to offer chargeback guarantees and the largest company focused on global card-not-present fraud prevention. ClearSale helps businesses prevent fraudulent chargebacks without interfering with the online shopping experience. As a result, clients can sell more, safely, even in dynamic or challenging international markets. More information at https://www.clear.sale or follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube or Twitter @ClearSaleUS.

About G2

G2, the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 1,000,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than five million people visit G2’s site to gain unique insights.

