Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Clearing a Path Toward Transparency, Inclusion, and Sustainability in Panama

04/14/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Results

This series of three DPLs supported legislation that (i) strengthened financial integrity and tax transparency; (ii) improved social inclusion in social assistance and education; and (iii) enhanced the regulatory and sustainability framework in the energy and water sectors. Between 2015 and 2019, Panama took significant steps forward in several areas, including the following:

  • Panama began exchanging taxpayer information on request and automatically with other countries under global tax agreements.

  • Panama implemented better banking supervision and began money-laundering investigations.

  • Panama improved its public financial management by channeling funds through a single treasury account.

  • Panama expanded the percentage of extreme poor who benefit from social assistance from 37 percent to 81 percent.

  • Panama implemented new education programs and succeeded in training nearly twice the number of new teachers originally envisioned (6,260 versus 3,500 envisioned).

  • Panama significantly reduced energy subsidies from $320 million per year. These declined only by a little over half, however, less than originally hoped for, due to a mixture of external (oil prices) and internal (demonstrations) factors. Nonetheless, this represented a considerable step forward.

Bank Group Contribution

The World Bank, through the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), provided loans totaling US$700 million to finance the series of DPLs. The first and second DPL operations were US$300 million each; the third was US$100 million.

Partners

The World Bank's support focuses on strengthening tax transparency, social protection, and education systems; improving energy and water sector management; and enhancing fiscal management. Reform implementation across all pillars of this operation is supported by advisory activities and technical assistance from various other development partners, including the International Monetary Fund, the Inter-American Development Bank, the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development, and the Latin American branch of the Financial Action Task Force (Grupo Accion Financiera Internacional Latinoamérica). One example is the Bank's coordination efforts to complement Panama's legal framework for the automatic exchange of financial information in tax matters through a multilateral agreement housed within the OECD.

Beneficiaries

This series supported reforms that aimed both to help those left behind during Panama's strong growth period and to contribute toward global public goods. Panama's extreme poor were the major beneficiaries of the first goal, with large increases in social assistance coverage as well as reforms to expand access to education. Positive global externalities beyond Panama include contributing to the international community's fight against abuses of the global financial system and helping to combat terrorism and other illicit activities, as well as reducing energy subsidies and improving energy efficiency standards to help lower carbon emissions.

Moving Forward

Continuing ongoing engagement following the DPL series will be important for policy continuity and reform sustainability. A follow-up series of DPLs was designed by the Bank to ensure ongoing dialogue at both the technical and the policy levels. The first operation of these series was approved by the Bank's Board of Executive Directors in December 2020 and disbursed shortly thereafter. The operation supported reforms designed to help the country navigate the COVID-19 crisis, including health coverage, reductions in out-of-pocket expenditures for patients, expansion of emergency aid for households impacted by the crisis, and further structural reforms to increase transparency in public procurement and support renewable energy.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 21:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pGameStop CEO forfeits over 587,000 shares for not meeting targets
RE
05:41pClearing a Path Toward Transparency, Inclusion, and Sustainability in Panama
PU
05:41pWORLD BANK  : Promoting Climate Change Action in Latin America and the Caribbean
PU
05:39pCLARIDA : If inflation expectations 'drift up persistently,' Fed would need to respond
RE
05:32pUK finance lobby urges rules rethink to unlock capital for COVID-19 recovery
RE
05:32pNew Zealand House Prices Hit New Record High in March
DJ
05:25pAGA AMERICAN GAS ASSOCIATION  : Natural Gas Distribution Emissions Continue to Fall
PU
05:13pUtilities Up As Sector's Upward Momentum Gains Steam -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:11pCANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.17% to 19,171.66
RE
05:11pCommunications Services Down On Value Bias -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Coinbase listing marks latest step in crypto's march to the mainstream
2Coinbase valued at $86 billion in choppy Nasdaq debut
3Coinbase reference price set at $250 per share ahead of Nasdaq debut
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE : World stocks dip after new highs, dollar falls
5SAP SE : SAP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] wi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ