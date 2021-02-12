Clearing house Apex in talks to go public via Ledecky's SPAC - Bloomberg News

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Securities custody and clearing firm Apex
Clearing Corp is in talks with blank-check firm Northern Star
Investment Corp II to be taken public, Bloomberg News
reported on Friday.
Northern Star is backed by Jon Ledecky, who is the majority
owner of the NHL team, New York Islanders.
The deal is expected to value the combined entity at around
$5 billion, Bloomberg reported https://bloom.bg/3b39iFU, citing
people familiar with the matter.
Shares of Northern Star were up 4% at $11 in early trading
after the report.
Dallas, Texas-based Apex is owned by fintech firm Peak6
Investments LLC and its customers include Firstrade Securities
Inc and Social Finance Inc (SoFi), Apex's website showed.
It was the clearing house for trading app Robinhood until it
launched its own trade-clearing system in 2018.
Clearing houses moved into the spotlight recently when
Robinhood's clearing houses asked the online broker to provide
more collateral against the trades flowing through its platform,
egged on by the Reddit-fueled frenzy that set certain stock
prices to skyrocket.
Northern Star, the special purpose acquisition company
(SPAC), is also led by former Cosmopolitan magazine
editor-in-chief Joanna Coles. It raised $400 million in an
initial public offering last month.
SPACs - shell companies which raise funds through an IPO to
take a private company public - have become an immensely popular
route for companies looking to enter the public market as it
allows them to sidestep the struggles attached to an IPO and
ensures more stability in terms of valuation.
(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru)