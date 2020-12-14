Clearlake Capital-Backed Provation Names Bill Franck Chief Sales Officer (CSO)

Minneapolis, MN and Santa Monica, CA, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provation, the premier software provider of procedure documentation and clinical decision support solutions, backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Clearlake”), today announced that Bill Franck has joined Provation as Chief Sales Officer (CSO) effective immediately.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Bill lead our sales team and help advance our go-to-market strategy. We chose Bill for this role because of his vast career experience in leadership, healthcare, and software as a service (SaaS) solutions,” said Daniel Hamburger, Provation CEO. “He will play a vital role as we continue to grow the organization and add clinical productivity solutions to our software suite.”

Franck brings nearly 20 years of technology-based sales, client relations, and customer service experience to his new role. Most recently, he served as senior vice president and general manager of sales of Elsevier’s nursing and allied health division. Franck has also held executive and management roles for other tech-focused companies throughout his distinguished career, including for ADP, First Advantage and LexisNexis. He earned a BA in history and political science from St. John’s University, and an MBA in marketing and marketing management from the New York Institute of Technology. Franck also served for seven years in the United States Army before he began his sales career, earning the rank of Captain.

“At a very young age, I learned the importance of serving others and immediately I saw how Provation shares this same value. This is one of the many reasons I’m so excited to be a part of Provation and help lead the go-to-market sales team,” said Franck. “I look forward to giving healthcare providers the tools needed to deliver the best quality care.”

“Bill is a proven sales leader with extensive software experience, and we are excited for his go-to-market leadership during this period of accelerating growth at Provation,” said Paul Huber and Sean Courtney of Clearlake. “We look forward to continuing to support this organization achieve its vision of becoming the leading integrated software platform for clinical productivity solutions.”

About Provation

Provation is a leading provider of healthcare software and SaaS solutions. Our purpose is to empower providers to deliver quality healthcare for all. We provide innovative solutions in clinical productivity, care coordination, quality reporting and billing. Celebrating 25 years, Provation serves thousands of hospitals, surgical facilities, anesthesia groups, and medical offices, including 43 of the top 50 U.S. hospitals for gastroenterology (GI) and GI surgery. Our comprehensive portfolio spans the entire patient procedure, from pre-op through post-op recovery and follow-up, with solutions for physician and nursing documentation (Provation® MD, Provation® Apex, MD-Reports and Provation® MultiCaregiver), patient engagement, surgical care coordination, quality reporting, and billing capture (Provation® SurgicalValet™), order set and care plan management (Provation® Order Set Advisor and Provation® Care Plans), and EHR embedded clinical documentation (Provation® Clinic Note). Provation is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN and backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. For more information about our solutions, visit provationmedical.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Clearlake

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is a leading investment firm founded in 2006 operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with world-class management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake’s operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm’s core target sectors are technology, industrials and consumer. Clearlake currently has approximately $25 billion of assets under management and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 200 investments. The firm has offices in Santa Monica and Dallas. More information is available at www.clearlake.com and on Twitter @ClearlakeCap.

Attachments

Tristan Galvan Provation 612.313.1548 Tristan.Galvan@provationmedical.com Jennifer Hurson Clearlake Media Contact | Lambert & Co. 845-507-0571 jhurson@lambert.com