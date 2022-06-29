Clearlake Capital explores sale of Team Technologies for more than $1 bln - sources

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Clearlake
Capital Group is exploring a sale of medical products
manufacturer Team Technologies Inc for more than $1 billion,
including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
Clearlake Capital is working with an investment bank on a
sale process for Team Technologies, which has annual earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of about
$75 million, said the sources, who requested anonymity because
the matter is confidential.
A Clearlake Capital spokesperson declined to comment.
Team Technologies is a manufacturer of medical supplies and
dental supplies including specialty toothbrushes, dosing
applicators, isolation gowns and other personal protective
equipment used in the healthcare industry. Founded in 1988, the
company is based in Morristown, Tennessee, with more than a
dozen manufacturing facilities across the country.
Clearlake Capital acquired a majority stake in Team
Technologies in partnership with its management in 2018. Since
then, Team Technologies has been on an acquisition spree,
snapping up smaller healthcare specialty manufacturers. It
acquired Chino, California-based Precision Die Cutting in May
2021 and iiMED Medical Solutions, which is headquartered in
Amherst, New York, in January this year.
Clearlake Capital has $72 billion of assets under management
spread across industrials, consumer products and technology
sectors. Founded in 2006 by José Feliciano and Behdad Eghbali,
Clearlake is based in Santa Monica, California. Last month,
Clearlake Capital, together with Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner
Todd Boehly, acquired ownership of English soccer club Chelsea
from Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich.
(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York
Editing by Matthew Lewis)