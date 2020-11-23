Clearstream Banking : ProAct Tax Service - Pre-filling your withholding tax reclaim forms

Reclaiming withholding tax can be challenging and time-consuming from a general documentation requirement perspective. This is particularly the case with regards to the constantly changing market specifics and the pure administrative preparation work needed.

End-to-end support for tax reclaims

As part of our proactive tax reclaim service, Clearstream helps customers with filling in their withholding tax reclaim forms for multiple EU markets including Switzerland.

The end-to-end support with filling in withholding tax reclaim forms helps customers to significantly reduce the reclaim preparation work and lower their involvement in the verification as well as submission process of the reclaim documents. Clearstream also supports the certification flow towards the respective tax authorities or tax agents. This allows customers to free up back-office capacity to deal with other client requests and to focus on many other relevant core tasks.

Growing market coverage

The ProAct Tax Reclaim Service covers EU markets as well as Switzerland, while Clearstream continues to broaden this service to an ever wider range of countries and asset groups in the future.

Dynamic relief at source

Clearstream actively accompanies its clients throughout the relief at source procedure, optimising the tax process and minimising the overall need for reclaims. If a reclaim is necessary, we aim to handle the process within 48 hours.

Clearstream webinar on latest withholding tax topics

Join the Clearstream hosted webinar 'The changing Landscape ', providing a unique opportunity to gain latest insights on current withholding tax hottest topics.