Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Clearstream Banking : New guidelines on the processing of bail-in events on international debt securities held in the ICSDs

05/25/2021 | 08:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
New guidelines on the processing of bail-in events on international debt securities held in the ICSDs
25.05.2021

The Single Resolution Board ('SRB') has published a document which describes elements that bank-issuers should consider for the operational aspects of the bail-in in respect of international debt securities issued by the International Central Securities Depositories ('ICSDs').

When a bank is failing or likely to fail ('FOLTF'), resolution authorities may exercise the power to write-down and convert relevant capital instruments and eligible liabilities independently or in combination with a resolution action and apply the bail-in tool in the case of resolution.

Impact on customers

The document describes and explains the role of ICSDs in a bail-in, the stakeholders involved, processes and steps to follow, data and information requirements, communication timelines and channels to be used. It is based, to the extend possible, on existing market practices and operational rules guidelines.

The document aims to:

  • provide a better understanding of the procedures the ICSDs would apply in the case of the bail-in of international debt securities for which the ICSDs act as issuer CSDs. Any actions undertaken by the ICSDs in respect of domestic securities, in their role of investor CSDs, will reflect events taking place on the local market;
  • provide information to banks and resolution authorities across jurisdictions about how the bail-in of such instruments would be handled.
Further information

For further information, customers may contact Clearstream Banking Client Services or their Relationship Officer.

---------------------------------------
1. Clearstream Banking refers collectively to Clearstream Banking S.A., registered office at 42, avenue John F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg, and registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register under number B-9248, and Clearstream Banking AG (for Clearstream Banking AG customers using Creation Accounts), registered office at 61, Mergenthalerallee, 65760 Eschborn, Germany and registered in Register B of the Amtsgericht Frankfurt am Main, Germany under number HRB 7500.

Disclaimer

Clearstream Banking SA published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 12:44:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:58aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : Equinity plc
DJ
08:57aGLOBAL MEDICAL REIT  : Investor Presentation – May 2021
PU
08:57aGO P L C  : Listing Authority Approval
PU
08:57aAIRBUS  : Tomorrow's forecaster taking shape
PU
08:57aAIRBUS  : performs first five-bladed H145 retrofit of DRF Luftrettung helicopter
PU
08:57aAIRBUS  : delivers the 100th A400M
PU
08:57aAIRBUS  : It is six metres high, more than three metres wide, and weighs just over a tonne, and it forms the backbone of the ...
PU
08:57aAIRBUS  : has reached 100 A400M deliveries with MSN111, the tenth A400M for the Spanish Air Force. The aircraft ...
PU
08:57aCOLGATE PALMOLIVE  : How to prevent tooth decay, according to top health experts
AQ
08:56aGlobal Financial Leader Mamta Patel Joins Delos as Chief Financial Officer
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FLATEXDEGIRO AG : FLATEXDEGIRO ANNOUNCES FIVE-YEAR-VISION: up to 8m customers and 350m transactions, resulting..
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : U.S. Treasury deputy chief sees G7 backing for 15%-plus global minimum tax
3DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : German real estate giants seek to reassure Berliners over $22 billion merger
4NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : NAS - DISCLOSURE OF LARGE SHAREHOLDING
5RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : Belarus Faces EU Flight Ban for Grounding Ryanair Plane With Dissident -- 8th Update

HOT NEWS