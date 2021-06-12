Clearstream Banking : T2S Release 5.0 Status Update No. 4a – Delay in the distribution of T2S Settlement Messages / Reports

12.06.2021

Clearstream Banking AG (CBF) informs customers that the T2S implementation activities are still in progress. The deployment is planned to be completed today, at around 21:30. Therefore, the related T2S settlement reporting will not be provided as indicated in the timeline.

As soon as T2S informs the T2S Actors about the completion of the remaining activities and the involved parties confirm that the T2S Night Time Settlement (NTS) can start, customers will be notified.

An Operational News with the latest status will be published today, at 22:00.