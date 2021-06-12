Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Clearstream Banking : T2S Release 5.0 Status Update No. 4a – Delay in the distribution of T2S Settlement Messages / Reports

06/12/2021 | 11:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
T2S Release 5.0 Status Update No. 4a - Delay in the distribution of T2S Settlement Messages / Reports
12.06.2021

Clearstream Banking AG (CBF) informs customers that the T2S implementation activities are still in progress. The deployment is planned to be completed today, at around 21:30. Therefore, the related T2S settlement reporting will not be provided as indicated in the timeline.

As soon as T2S informs the T2S Actors about the completion of the remaining activities and the involved parties confirm that the T2S Night Time Settlement (NTS) can start, customers will be notified.

An Operational News with the latest status will be published today, at 22:00.

Disclaimer

Clearstream Banking SA published this content on 12 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2021 15:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:13pBMW  : Tough Saturday for BMW Motorrad Motorsport at Misano WorldSBK round.
PU
12:06pEBS 6-DAY DEADLINE ALERT : Hagens Berman Encourages Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) Investors to Contact the Firm Before June 18th Deadline in Securities Fraud Action
GL
12:05pHAGENS BERMAN Alerts Danimer Scientific (DNMR) Investors to Securities Fraud Lawsuit, Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact its Attorneys Now
GL
12:03pCISCO  : What's New for DevNet Specialization?
PU
11:51a'Intense' Iran nuclear talks resume as Germany calls for rapid progress
RE
11:46aCELLTRION HEALTHCARE  : presents the first real-world data for Truxima® (biosimilar rituximab) in patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma at the EHA 2021 Virtual Congress
BU
11:35aHAGENS BERMAN Alerts Skillz (SKLZ) Investors to Securities Fraud Lawsuit, Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact its Attorneys Now
GL
11:35aRMO 3-DAY DEADLINE ALERT : Hagens Berman Encourages Romeo Power (RMO) Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm Before June 15th Deadline in Securities Class Action
GL
11:31aThe Fifth Forum on Laozi Culture Was Held in the Birthplace of Tao Te Ching
BU
11:29aWTO boss sees way for deal to speed COVID vaccines for poor nations
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin falls 5.71% To $35,210
2Bitcoin law is only latest head-turner by El Salvador's 'millennial' president
3China's cryptocurrency-mining crackdown spreads to Yunnan in southwest - media
4APPLE INC. : APPLE : reaffirms privacy stance amid Trump probe revelations
5WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Fed meeting looms for stocks as inflation worries collide with 'Goldilocks' markets

HOT NEWS