Clearstream Banking : T2S Release 5.0 Status Update No. 4b – Further delay in the distribution of T2S Settlement Messages / Reports

T2S Release 5.0 Status Update No. 4b - Further delay in the distribution of T2S Settlement Messages / Reports
12.06.2021
Clearstream Banking AG (CBF) informs customers that the T2S deployment activities cannot be completed today. Therefore, the related T2S settlement reporting will not be provided prior to Sunday, 13 June 2021, 06:00.
An Operational News with the latest status will be published Sunday, 13 June 2021, at around 06:00.
Disclaimer
Clearstream Banking SA published this content on 12 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2021 18:26:04 UTC.