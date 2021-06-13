Log in
Clearstream Banking : T2S Release 5.0 Status Update No. 7a – Delay in the completion of T2S Maintenance Window

06/13/2021 | 08:07am EDT
T2S Release 5.0 Status Update No. 7a - Delay in the completion of T2S Maintenance Window
13.06.2021

Clearstream Banking AG (CBF) informs customers that the closure of the T2S maintenance window will be delayed by 30 minutes. This means the maintenance window will only be closed at 21:30 today, Sunday, 13 June 2021.

All other details provided with CBF Operational News No. 7 remain unchanged.

Disclaimer

Clearstream Banking SA published this content on 13 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2021 12:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS