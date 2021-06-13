Clearstream Banking : T2S Release 5.0 Status Update No. 7a – Delay in the completion of T2S Maintenance Window

T2S Release 5.0 Status Update No. 7a - Delay in the completion of T2S Maintenance Window
13.06.2021
Clearstream Banking AG (CBF) informs customers that the closure of the T2S maintenance window will be delayed by 30 minutes. This means the maintenance window will only be closed at 21:30 today, Sunday, 13 June 2021.
All other details provided with CBF Operational News No. 7 remain unchanged.
