Clearway Pain Solutions : Announces Newest Office Location in Bel Air, MD

04/19/2021 | 08:39am EDT
BEL AIR, Md., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with high anticipation that Clearway Pain Solutions announces their newest location in Bel Air, MD opening May 2021. The office will be located at 602 S Atwood Rd #103 Bel Air, MD 21014 and will be staffed by Dr. Rajesh Jari.

Clearway Pain Solutions is a leading interventional pain management practice focused on relieving pain, restoring function, and renewing the quality of life for their patients. Clearway serves as a one-stop, comprehensive, integrated system of advanced pain solution treatments and as the end-to-end coordinator of interventional treatments, medication management, chiropractic services, physical therapy, massage therapy, and regenerative medicine, along with lab testing, durable medical equipment, and pharmacy services. The practice also specializes in helping patients recover from workplace and auto accident injuries.

Rajesh Jari, MD has been with Clearway Pain Solutions since 2011. Dr. Jari is Board Certified in physical medicine & rehabilitation, and in pain management. Dr. Jari earned his medical degree from the University of Nairobi in Kenya and his Master's degree in Sports Medicine from the University of Nottingham. He worked as a sports physician covering college level and elite athletes in London and Pittsburgh. After completing research fellowships at Johns Hopkins University and the University of Pittsburgh, he joined and completed the Johns Hopkins PM&R residency program. Additionally, Dr. Jari earned an MBA in Business Health. He is a graduate of the Interventional Spine and Pain Medicine fellowship at Temple University. He is a distinguished recipient of the Achilles award for best research in sports medicine. Dr. Jari's interests are in musculoskeletal and sports injuries, neuromodulation and spinal cord stimulation. Outside of medicine, he enjoys playing tennis and traveling.

"I'm very excited to join the Harford County community with the opening of the Bel Air office. Both myself and Clearway will continue to offer individualized, high quality care and innovative pain solutions that our patients have come to expect of us," says Dr. Jari of the new Bel Air location.

For more information, please contact Clearway Pain Solutions at info@clearwaypain.com. Appointments may be scheduled by visiting www.clearwaypain.com or calling 855-527-7246.

Clearway Pain Solutions
Contact: Britni Cullen
855-527-7246
307653@email4pr.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clearway-pain-solutions-announces-newest-office-location-in-bel-air-md-301271238.html

SOURCE Clearway Pain Solutions


© PRNewswire 2021
