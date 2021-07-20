Clearwell Group : Brings Alpha EMC and HydroSpec Together to Create the Largest Full-Scope Environmental Services Company in the Southeastern United States

Clearwell Group, a family office investment advisory firm, is proud to announce its partnership with Alpha EMC and HydroSpec to create the largest full-scope environmental services company in the southeastern United States.

“Clearwell Group is thrilled to be partnering with Alpha EMC and HydroSpec,” said Tyler Franz, Vice President, Clearwell Group. “We are committed to being part of a very talented team to take the combined business to the next level. This partnership allows us to service customers in all phases of the construction process, from land development through vertical construction and project completion.”

Alpha EMC, based in Winter Springs, Florida, and HydroSpec, based in Ball Ground, Georgia, are each leading providers of erosion control, best management practices, and other environmental services for residential, commercial, and government construction projects.

“The word ‘partner’ is significant,” said JJ Mandato, founder of Alpha EMC. “We are excited to bring on partners that share in our vision, culture, and stewardship for our clients and teammates. Who we are is as important as what we do, and this partnership helps reinforce our values.”

Clearwell Group is joined by Sovereign’s Capital and T-street Capital in this investment, with further financing support provided by Fifth Third Bank.

“The collaboration of erosion industry leaders and their goal to expand boundaries with the same hands-on dependable service is paramount to what we strive to provide,” said Chris Geist, founder of HydroSpec.

Additional services, including stormwater inspection, compliance, quality assurance, and energy and safety audit work will continue to be provided through an expanded strategic partnership with Path Light Pro.

“Both Alpha EMC and HydroSpec have a legacy of serving their customers and employees with excellence, and Clearwell Group is proud to support the combination of these two teams in continuing that legacy as they expand their service offerings and geographic footprint,” said Ryan Cortner, Partner, Clearwell Group. “This transaction is a great example of our mission to support the growth and transition of family-owned businesses.”

About Clearwell Group

Clearwell Group is a family office facilitating strong family culture through investment management, estate planning, philanthropic advisory and family business consulting. Our Direct Private Equity team makes control and meaningful minority investments in companies located in the southeastern United States, with a focus on the State of Florida. We invest with the belief that businesses should generate positive investment return in addition to positive significance. To that end, we support high-integrity entrepreneurs with a collaborative approach to creating value that leverages experience and network.

About Alpha EMC

Alpha EMC is a full-service erosion control, land services, street sweeping, and site maintenance company providing cost-effective and need-based solutions to residential, commercial, and government clients across 20 states.

About HydroSpec

HydroSpec is a leading erosion control management company providing stormwater project management and related services to hundreds of developers, contactors, and builders throughout the southeastern United States.

About Sovereign's Capital

Sovereign’s Capital provides capital and strategic partnership to values-driven, market-leading companies. Sovereign’s is distinct in our capacity to match values-motivated entrepreneurs with values-aligned investors, our ability to hold investments long-term, our willingness to customize solutions to owner needs, and our ability to drive value through disciplined strategic, operational, and financial partnership.

About T-Street Capital

T-Street is an independent investment firm whose primary mission is to partner with founders and management teams to support the growth and strategic development of small to mid-size businesses focused on the consumer, manufacturing, and business services sectors. We can do both non-control and control investments, primarily in lower middle market companies based in North America. The team has a diverse background of investing and operating expertise that can be supportive in providing a flexible and tailored equity solution for accelerated expansion. T-street was founded in 2013 by the General Partner, Dale Cheney.

