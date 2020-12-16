Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP : BW Group to Acquire 39.1% Stake in Navigator Holdings

Cleary Gottlieb is representing BW Group in its acquisition of a stake representing approximately 39.1% of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of Navigator Holdings (NYSE: NVGS), from funds managed by WL Ross & Co. LLC.

The transaction was announced on December 15, 2020.

Navigator Holdings is the owner and operator of the world's largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas, and ammonia.

BW Group is a leading global maritime company involved in shipping, floating infrastructure, deepwater oil & gas production, and new sustainable technologies. Companies affiliated with BW Group control a combined fleet of over 350 ships transporting gas (LNG and LPG), crude oil, oil products, and dry commodities. It also holds significant positions in companies involved in solar, wind, biofuels, and batteries.

For more information, please see the press release here.