Cleerly Named to NYC Digital Health 100 by New York City Health Business Leaders

02/02/2022 | 10:37am EST
Organization recognizes the most promising and innovative health startups in New York

Cleerly, the company creating a new standard of care for heart disease, announced that New York City Health Business Leaders (NYCHBL), the organization that serves as the gateway to New York’s healthcare ecosystem, has recognized the company on its NYC Digital Health 100, showcasing the most exciting and innovative health start-ups in New York.

“We are thrilled to be recognized on NYCHBL’s Digital Health 100 among a list of impressive startups,” said James K. Min, MD FACC, founder and CEO of Cleerly. “We continue to have a strong presence in New York City with our employee footprint, and working with prominent health care systems and research institutions as we strive to transform the way we evaluate heart disease.”

Founded in 2017, Cleerly’s digital care pathway leverages non-invasive coronary computed tomography (CT) angiography to perform comprehensive coronary artery phenotyping through artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled and FDA-cleared solutions. This technology is based on millions of annotated lab images used to build more than 24 proprietary algorithms capable of quantifying and characterizing the presence, extent, severity and type of coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular disorders. Through this visibility and understanding of coronary artery disease, Cleerly is transforming the field of cardiovascular medicine by introducing a multidimensional approach to serve each and every stakeholder – from imaging physicians, to clinicians, to patients and payers.

“This year, the NYC Digital Health 100 is comprised of an incredibly diverse set of companies and leaders who are working to innovate and solve some of the most complex challenges across all facets of the healthcare ecosystem,” said Bunny Ellerin, co-founder and CEO, NYCHBL. “We are delighted to recognize these companies and celebrate and support their growth in the New York area.”

The NYC Digital Health 100 was released in conjunction with the NYCHBL Healthcare Innovation Report 2022, an in-depth look at the data, trends and insights that define the healthcare industry in NY. In 2021, 182 companies raised an historic high of $9.0B, a 150% increase from 2020 ($3.6B) and 87% of the investments went to start-ups in areas including virtual care, patient engagement and mental health. To review the report, please visit https://bit.ly/dh100-pr.

About Cleerly

Cleerly is the company creating a new standard of care for heart disease. Through value-based precision diagnostic solutions driven by machine intelligence, Cleerly enables comprehensive phenotyping of coronary artery disease, as determined from advanced non-invasive CT imaging. Led by a world-class clinical and technical team, Cleerly enhances health literacy for each and every stakeholder in the coronary care pathway. For more information, please visit: https://www.cleerlyhealth.com.

About NYC Digital Health 100 Methodology

To compile the NYC Digital Health 100, NYCHBL used its dynamic database of digital health companies in the region and then invited companies to complete applications with quantitative and qualitative data to broaden the consideration set. A company qualified for consideration if it maintained headquarters or an office (over 10 people) in the New York region. Companies were judged on a number of factors, including but not limited to: strength of leadership, # of employees, funding (if known), revenue (if known), market fit, differentiated offerings, approach to diversity and equity, and community engagement.


© Business Wire 2022
